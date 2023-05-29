Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia unveils Dubai Beauty School in Delhi





New Delhi, May 29 Dubai Beauty School is proud to announce its grand opening in Malviya Nagar, Delhi by former Miss India and famous Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. Youth icon Prince Narula and famed makeup artist Bhumika Bahl also graced the occasion. The beauty school will offer state-of-the-art facilities to provide students with a top-notch education in the beauty industry. The various programs have been designed to educate learners in a wide range of beauty techniques and procedures including makeup artistry, hair styling, skin care, nail care, personal care and many more. that will help them stand out in a competitive market. The Dubai Beauty School, led by professional makeup artist and former model Anubha Vashisth, will take a holistic approach to training, focusing not only on cosmetic application methods, but also on confidence and communication skills. The academy’s teaching methodology will emphasize personal growth and encourage students to excel as makeup artists as well as in their personal and professional lives. The Dubai Beauty School will offer comprehensive makeup courses as well as short-term grooming and beauty course options ranging from 7 days to 45 days. The academy will also provide employment support to all students enrolled in the course. The Dubai Beauty School also collaborates with Dreamz Production House, which will provide students with access to industry leaders and new opportunities for growth and learning. Former Miss India and renowned Bollywood actress, Neha Dhupia has said that makeup is an essential part of our daily regimen and it is truly an art. People are now spending more on their personal appearance, which is driving overall growth. And this is where the role of makeup artists becomes very crucial. The makeup industry has become one of the most successful and lucrative industries in the world. A career in beauty is sure to open doors of opportunity and growth. Anubha Vashisht, Founder of Dubai Beauty School, said that we aim to play a key role in educating our students to help them become pillars of the industry of tomorrow. The industry is diversifying, and the fashion and beauty industry is always looking for young, talented people who are creative, can think outside the box, and can introduce new trends in makeup, hairstyles, and skincare. skin. We will also offer a variety of courses ranging from courses for entry-level candidates to working professionals looking for a skills upgrade. Sophiya Singh, former Indian actress turned entrepreneur and co-owner of the Malviya Nagar branch of Dubai Beauty School, said our goal is to provide the highest quality education and training to our students and help them achieve their goals. career in the beauty industry. Students will receive hands-on training and instruction from experienced professionals and the courses will equip students with expertise in all aspects of beauty care. The academy’s innovative teaching approach, the latest training tools, emphasis on personal development as well as qualified and experienced instructors will open doors for every student to succeed in this volatile and dynamic industry.

