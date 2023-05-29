‘We don’t do it for you’: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim backs woman who eats with niqab





National award-winning actress Zaira Wasim tweeted again in support of a woman’s choice to wear the hijab as she responded to someone on Twitter. The actor had left the film industry in 2019 after a modest filmography of just three movies, saying the profession was at odds with his faith.

She quoted a tweet from a netizen showing an image of a woman eating food without removing her niqab with a caption that read, “Is this a choice of a human being?” Zaira said: “I just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like that. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me to take off the niqab. I did not do it. We don’t do it for you. Go with it.” Zaira also commented on the hijab line previously, mentioning that it was an injustice to ban it and stating that she stood up to the whole system of harassing women for fulfilling a religious commitment, the Dangal actress has now come out in favor of choosing a woman to wear the niqab. She said she wears the hijab with gratitude and humility. I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility feel and resist this whole system where women are arrested and harassed simply for fulfilling a religious commitment. I just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like that. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me to take off the niqab. I did not do it. We don’t do it for you. Go with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023 In 2020, the former actor took to social media to share the plight of the people of Kashmir. In her long message, she mentioned how Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer. It was on June 30, 2019 that Zaira announced her disassociation from the acting field, saying she was unhappy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, the Kashmir-born said she realized that while I could fit in perfectly here, I don’t belong here. Zaira was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. She had also played the lead role in Advait Chandan’s hit movie Secret Superstar (2017).

