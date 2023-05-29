Billie Eilish slams critics calling her sold out for embracing womanhood – The Hollywood Reporter





Billie Eilish is expressing her disappointment with critics who have been talking a lot about her style change recently. The Grammy winner took to social media to call out people who commented on her posts, telling her she’s ‘changed’ and is a ‘sell’ for embracing a more stylish sense of style. female lately. “I spent the first 5 years of my career being absolutely OBLITED by you fools for being a boy and dressing the way I did and was constantly told I’d be sexier if I ‘acted like a woman,’ Eilish wrote of her. Expired Instagram Stories From. She continued: “And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything feminine or fitted, I’ve CHANGED and I’m sold. They’re complete idiots. MDR. I can be EVERYTHING BOTH fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!” In a follow-up Instagram story, the Oscar-winning actress pointed out that women can have different styles and be interested in various fashion trends without having to adopt just one or the other. “FUN FACT! did you know that women are multi-faceted!!!!??? shocking right?? she wrote. “believe it or not, women can be interested in many things.” She added on the next slide, “also that femininity doesn’t mean weakness???!!!! oh my god?! crazy right? who knew?? and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times. She signed off with a final thought for people who commented on her posts and wrote, “Suck my absolute cock and balls you women who hate weirdos.” The musician has explained in the past why she chose to wear oversized casual clothes during her first appearance as an artist. In an interview with NME in January 2019, Eilish said that if she was a man in baggy clothes, no one would even notice. She also pointed out that people told her that if she wore tight clothes she would look prettier and her career would be more successful. In Eilish’s Calvin Klein campaign later that year, she further expanded her choice of wearing big, baggy clothes, explaining that it was a way to keep people from talking about her body. “No one can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she said. “Nobody can say, ‘Oh, she’s thin, she’s not thin, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a big ass. Nobody can say anything because they don’t know.

