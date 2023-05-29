Daily multivitamin seems to boost the brain, but more studies are needed





Offer this item Share this article without paywall. JONEL ALECCIA Associated Press

Millions of American adults take multivitamins daily, even though the pills haven’t been shown to prevent diseases like heart disease or cancer and experts say it’s best to get nutrients from food. The latest research examines whether taking a daily vitamin can have an effect on memory. The study found that multivitamins can boost memory function in some people, by the equivalent of three years of normal age-related memory loss. While the study isn’t comprehensive enough to warrant general recommendations on vitamin intake, it does provide important insights into their use, said Adam Brickman, a professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University who led the study. . Well-designed research studies show that there may indeed be some benefits to taking multivitamins, he said. Further study is needed to determine exactly which nutrients might make a difference. People also read… Here’s what to know about new research published May 24 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Researchers from New Yorks Columbia University and Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston followed more than 3,500 people over the age of 60 for three years. Participants were randomly assigned to take a daily multivitamin or a dummy pill. They were assessed annually for three years with internet-based exams that measure memory function. One test gave participants a list of 20 words, one at a time, for 3 seconds each, then asked them to type all the words they remembered immediately and after 15 minutes. The exam measured the function of the hippocampus, an area of ​​the brain that controls learning and memory, Brickman said. After one year, participants who took vitamins daily had better memory function, going from correct recall of 7.10 words at baseline to 7.81 words. Participants who received dummy pills went from 7.21 words to 7.65 words. The researchers calculated that the difference equated to a memory improvement equal to about three years of normal age-related change. This improvement was maintained for at least the remaining two years of the study and was more pronounced in people with heart disease, according to the study. Multivitamins may work by providing micronutrients that improve hippocampal function, Brickman said. This is the second large study conducted by researchers to show that memory improved in older people who took daily multivitamins. The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health as well as Mars Edge, a division of Mars, which makes candy, pet food and other products; and Pfizer and Haleon, both makers of multivitamins. About 60% of American adults and about 35% of children take vitamins daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pills are part of the roughly $56 billion that Americans spend on dietary supplements each year. The US Dietary Guidelines recommend that Americans get their nutrients from food unless they have specific needs or are advised by a healthcare professional to take vitamins. Vitamins can provide nutrients missing from the diet, but taking large amounts can lead to side effects ranging from stomach upset to serious heart and liver problems. The US Task Force on Preventive Services, a national advisory group, said last year that current evidence is insufficient to assess the risks and benefits of multivitamin supplements to prevent heart disease and cancer. The group recommended against beta-carotene and vitamin E for this purpose. The new study shows that vitamin pills can provide missing micronutrients, especially in the diets of older adults, said Robert Hackman, a nutrition researcher at the University of California, Davis, who was not involved in the study. research. About a third of adults over 60 fail to get enough vitamins, minerals and fiber from food alone. Yet the Alzheimer’s Association does not recommend the use of multivitamins to reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older adults. Most of the participants in the new study were white and college educated, with access and ability to take exams over the Internet, noted Heather Snyder, vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association. It would be important to see independent confirmation of these findings, especially in more representative study populations, she said. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/daily-multivitamin-appears-to-boost-brains-but-more-study-is-needed/article_d0a087e8-fdae-11ed-8e8e-bbbaeba29a5d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos