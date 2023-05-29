Entertainment
Ryan Gosling is set to win Best Actor as Ken in ‘Barbie’
Spare a thought for Leonardo DiCaprio. He wakes up this morning, walks into the kitchen and fumbles with the lid of the Kenco jar. Stirring his coffee, he flips through his phone. Something starts to play. As he watches, his agitation slows and stops. He looks towards his Oscars cabinet. There’s a blank space next to his Best Actor statuette for The ghost. The Moonflower Slayers was meant to fill it. Shit, Gosling, he thinks. Damn you.
No, I’m not even facetious. Ryan Gosling as Ken opposite Margot Robbie in her peppy, postmodern Barbie could be its determining role. Watch this trailer again. Watch the fringed cowboy shirt as he walks past a doctor to attempt surgery. To faint before the sweetness with which he puts on his second pair of sunglasses. Feel the Kenergy.
That moment in the trailer where Ken goes to the hospital to get some appendectomies (Can I talk to a doctor? You’re talking to a doctor) upset some Ken fans, who take a dim view of sexism. thoughtless as Ken Goslings indulges in. It’s an empty vessel, not a symbol of mindless misogyny, they point out. Others speculate that Kens will hit the real world and fall under the influence of a bunch of mindless misogynists, as if Frankenstein’s monster had escaped the lab table and rushed straight into a thicket of 15-year-old Andrew Tate fans.
Upsetting Barbie fans is nothing new for Gosling. Margot Robbie is a perfect Barbie. It was evident. But for many people, it was less obvious that Gosling would play Ken. When those first photos of Gosling dropped last summer, bleached hair and a denim vest, leaning against a flamingo pink wall, there was some consternation. At 41, he was apparently too old to convincingly play an ageless doll. There were requests for a Hemsworth to be dropped.
I was surprised how some people kind of clutched their pearls about my Ken, like they’d already thought about Ken a second before that, Gosling told Jimmy Fallon.
Some people feared that he would go away. (Yes, with Noah Baumbach, Gerwig and Robbie, some people have very high expectations of the Goz.) He’s always been the most ironically subversive of Hollywood’s triple-A uber-hunks, always in touch with the indie scene leaning on via Lars and the real girl And Half Nelson. While Chris Evans was saving humanity and eating shawarma with the Avengers, Gosling was stomping a guy to pieces in an elevator at Conduct. (I’m going to assume that The gray man was entirely Evans’ fault.) When Michael B Jordan was building a juggernaut sports franchise in CreedGosling did the cult action-comedy buddy The good ones and spent three months learning to play jazz piano during La La Land.
And really, the casting of the Goslings always seemed like the tipping point where the idea of Greta Gerwig’s indie royalty with exceptional taste making a Mattel tie started to look like at the stroke of the century. Gerwig and Barbie have the same dynamic as Gosling and Ken: two smart people who make good choices, sprinkling enough legitimacy over the whole thing to turn it from just trash to some kind of pop art statement. (I didn’t want to have to mention The gray man again, but The gray man is the exception that proves the right choice rule in the Goslings case.)
Goslings achieved eerie comedic timing and a mastery of a vacant, airy smile, and it was the raised eyebrow and undertone of irony that made Barbie a big summer event.
You get the impression, however, that Gosling is getting there with a bit more empathy for the poor smooth-groined Tagalong. On Fallon, he mused that people who hated how Ken looked like he probably hated Ken. They never played with Ken, he said. Nobody plays with Ken, man. It’s an accessory. And not even one of the coolest.
He cares about Ken. In this trunk still beats the heart of Mouseketeer, 10 years old who was filmed jazzing in stages through Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah by a local news crew. It’s Barbie. It’s just Ken. And if there’s any justice, hell can jump into the tux that comes with Fairytale Groom Ken and take on what is rightfully his awards season.
