Top Public Cloud Security Issues for the Media and Entertainment Industry





Media and entertainment (M&E) companies are rapidly turning to cloud storage in a bid to improve their security measures, according to Wasabi. The survey results highlighted that while M&E organizations are still relatively new to cloud storage (69% of respondents had used cloud storage for three years or less), the use public cloud storage is on the rise, with 89% of respondents looking to increase (74%) or maintain (15%) their cloud services. Balancing budgets, security, and data loss risk M&E respondents said they allocate an average of 13.9% of their IT budgets to public cloud storage services. However, overdrawn budgets due to hidden costs, as well as cybersecurity and data loss issues, remain problematic for M&E organizations. The media and entertainment industry is a key vertical for cloud storage services, driven by the need for accessibility to large media files across multiple geographically distributed organizations and teams, said Andre SmithSenior Director of Strategy and Market Intelligence at Wasabi Technologies and former IDC analyst. While complex pricing structures and cybersecurity issues remain obstacles for many M&E organizations, projected cloud storage budget increases over the next year, combined with a very high prevalence of storage migration to site to cloud; clearly shows that the M&E industry is embracing and increasing its use of cloud storage year on year, Smith concluded. Exceeded media and entertainment industry cloud budgets More than half of M&E organizations exceeded budgeted spend for cloud storage services in the past year.

49% of M&E organizations’ public cloud storage bill was made up of fees in 2022, with the other half going to actual storage capacity used.

Understanding the costs and fees associated with using the cloud has been cited as the number one cloud migration challenge for M&E organizations.

M&E organizations are highly dependent on data access, egress, and input, one of the main reasons why M&E respondents indicated the highest prevalence of API call charges compared to the world average.

M&E respondents showed a very high prevalence of migrating data to the cloud, with 95% saying they had migrated on-premises storage to the public cloud in the past year. Cybersecurity and Data Loss Concerns M&E respondents increasing their public cloud storage budgets over the next 12 months cited new data security, backup and recovery requirements as the top reason for the increase, compared to the global average where safety ranks third.

45% of M&E organizations reported using more than one public cloud provider. Data security requirements were a top reason M&E organizations chose a multi-cloud strategy, ranking just behind (44%) after the various buying centers within the organization taking their own purchasing decisions (47%).

The top three security concerns that M&E organizations have with the public cloud include:

Lack of native security services (42%)



Lack of native backup, disaster protection and data protection tools and services (39%)



Lack of cloud platform experience or proper security training (38%) Organizations in the media and entertainment industry are flocking to cloud storage because their digital assets need to be stored securely, cost-effectively and accessed quickly, said Whit JacksonVice President of Media and Entertainment at Wasabi.

