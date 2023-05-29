Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor’s AlUla Diaries – ThePrint

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 29: AlUla, one of the oldest cities in Saudi Arabia, is home to a wealth of fascinating ancient monuments. Up and coming Bollywood youth icon – Janhvi Kapoor reveals her memorable AlUla moments.

We all know how much Janhvi loves traveling and exploring new and exciting places. Her Instagram is proof of that. This time around, she had the time of her life vacationing in AlUla.

Janhvi, on her personal Instagram account, says: “AlUla is a place of extraordinary human and natural heritage. A journey through a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings and monuments, both natural and man-made, that house 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.

Here are the must-see places in AlUla, says Janhvi Kapoor:

1. Heron

Explore the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia where you will find 111 remarkably well-preserved tombs. This picturesque place will surely capture your heart.

As you walk around the site, you will find tombs dedicated to healers, military figures, local leaders and others. Once in Hegra, be sure to check out the stone-lined wells and water channels that testify to the superb craftsmanship.

2. Elephant Rock

Enjoy the view of the most amazing natural formation. This landmark is set amid dramatic desert terrain and towering up to 52 meters into the sky, it is AlUla’s most recognizable geological wonder. Over millions of years, wind and water erosion sculpted the instantly distinguished form, giving it its unique trunk and body shape. Open late into the evening, take a seat in the sandy seating area and admire the breathtaking star designs that adorn the dark skies above the magnificent rock formations.

3. Pass

Maraya, a magnificent mirrored building located in the desert canyon of the Ashar Valley. While the structure itself is a work of art, Maraya is also a multipurpose venue and the centerpiece of AlUla’s growing arts and entertainment scene.

You will be able to see this state-of-the-art structure covered in 9,740 mirrored panels reflecting the beauty of AlUla, making it the largest mirrored building in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

4. Rainbow Rock or The Arch Rock

The Arch (also known as Rainbow Rock) is one of AlUla’s most notable rock formations. It looks like a rainbow caught between two clouds. For travelers, this unusual natural attraction with a bridge-like design is indeed unique. Low light pollution through AlUla [BM1] makes Rainbow Rock a perfect place to camp and stargaze. This place is known for its semi-precious[BM2] desert diamonds, which many visitors come here for.

Enjoy seasonal activities in AlUla

AlUla’s exciting calendar of seasonal events has been developed to blend effortlessly and authentically with the surroundings. As of November 2020, Adventure Hub began offering thrill seekers a range of soft and hard achievement activities. Here’s what you can try:

AlUla Rides: Extreme adventure seekers could try the Harrat Zipline, Bike Park with bumps and pumps, and dune buggie rides through the desert landscape. It’s very refreshing.

Adventure in AlUla: Take your family on a spectacular nature horse trail. Choose from a selection of hiking trails suitable for different fitness levels.

Relax and rejuvenate. Spa experiences include treatments developed from the miracle plant Moringa, native to AlUla. This plant can be transformed into oils, creams, soaps with intensive healing properties.

Stargazing at Gharameel: Surrounded by the magical rock formations of Gharameel, you can gaze upon a blanket of stars while enjoying a sumptuous traditional grilled dinner. [BM3]

Take Janhvi Kapoor’s word for it – When planning your next vacation, whether with family or solo, go ahead and visit a destination with mysterious appeal. Witness the greatness of AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

