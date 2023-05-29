Babil Khan: IIFA 2023: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wins Best Debut Actor for ‘Qala’, remembers his father as ‘singular friend’





Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khans, won his first major award in an acting performance at the 2023 IIFA Awards. Babil, who is in his twenties, won the award for Best Debut ( male) for his performance in director Anvita Dutt Guptan’s directorial debut Qala on Saturday. Babil shared the prestigious award with Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathaiwadi. Babil, who attended the 2023 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi with his mother Sutupa Sikdar, remembered his father, Khan, as he reached the first milestone of his film career. I miss him every day of my life. When I was growing up, I didn’t have many friends and he was my only friend. Laughing with him is my most memorable memory with baba, Babil told the media after receiving the best debut award. When the young actor was asked if he wanted to recreate a role originally performed by his father, Babil replied: “No, why would you want to try to recreate baba’s performance… I think he did it very well.” Sutapa, who walked the green carpet with Babil, said her son’s achievement made her happy and emotional. “It’s awesome. I think awesome is a generic word, it hits here (the heart). I hope and wish that Irrfan looks up from there,” the writer said. PTI. Irrfan, a famous actor who gave us some of the most iconic performances in films such as ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Piku’, ‘Billu’ and many more, has died aged 54 years old in April 2020 following a battle with a rare form of cancer. Sutapa said the late actor made the decision to keep his two sons – Babil and Ayaan – out of the spotlight. “Irrfan was not very fond of taking the kids to award ceremonies. He kept them completely out of the spotlight, so they hardly attended any award ceremonies,” Sutapa said. . She added that her fondest memory of attending an awards show with Irrfan was at the Spirit Awards in the United States in 2008.

