Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff joins Esports Action as an investor in Indian organization Revenant Esports





Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff has set foot in the esports world as an investor. As part of the move, he invested in Indian esports organization, Revenant Esports. However, Revenant Esports did not share details on the amount of the investment or the organization’s valuation. Tiger Shroff invests in Revenant Esports; details According to Revenant’s press release, the investment will help the team bolster its teams of esports players, content creators, and more. The company currently has a foothold in games like BGMI, Valorant, Brawl Stars, Apex Legends, Pokemon Unite, and more. Also Read: Krafton Renames BGMI Esports Instagram and YouTube Accounts to Krafton India Esports “Everyone is well aware of their [Tiger Shroff] a penchant for gaming and connecting with millennial and gen-z audiences,” said Rohit Jagasia, CEO and Founder of Revenant Esports. Jagasia also added, “In Revenant, he has the perfect platform to engage more actively with the Indian gaming community. “Revenant Esports is one of the biggest names in the esports landscape in India and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Tiger Shroff said of his involvement in the professional gaming space. Tiger said his vision for the team, coupled with Jagasia’s expert industry knowledge, will help Revenant reach new heights. It also hopes to bring exposure to the sector and drive its growth with Revenant at the forefront. Currently, Revenant is one of the most popular esports teams in India, with some of the best content creators and esports players in the country. Recently, the organization signed three new content creators to Bitty, Ayush Is Live, and Emperor Plays. Prior to becoming an investor in Revenant Esports, Shroff was the face of the franchise-based league, ESports Premier League (ESPL). Apart from his love for the game, the Heropanti actor is also known for his love of fitness and MMA. Read next: Orangutan signs exclusive deal with Puma India as official kit partner

