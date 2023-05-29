Peter Schiff and Gotham Actor Ben McKenzie Join London Blockchain Conference





THELondon Blockchain Conferenceannounced two new additions to the list of elite speakers at the upcoming event: Hollywood actor Ben McKenzie and renowned financial commentator Peter Schiff. The three-day conference will begin on Wednesday May 31 at the Queen Elizabeth II Center in London. He will focus on enterprise blockchain adoption, highlighting how infinite scalingBSV Blockchain transforms applications in the enterprise and government sectors. The event already boasts a roster of over 150 elite speakers, includingDr. Craig Wrightthe chairman of the IPv6 forum, Latif Ladid, andnStringExecutive Chairman Stefan Matthews. He has now added two elite speakers to the roster who will look at the regulation and usefulness of blockchain in the gold industry. McKenzie is known for his starring role in ‘CO‘ before starring in shows like ‘South Land‘ And ‘Gotham.’ During the pandemic, he ventured into “crypto” and after some research realized that the industry was a trap of rug draws and pump and dump schemes. He worked on exposing scammers and partnered with journalist Jacob Silverman ona bookEasy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, which will be released in July. McKenzie will discuss how regulation can protect digital currency investors at a time when major companies in the sector have collapsed over the past year. Schiff is a critic of BTC who has been shouting “crypto” for years for its lack of utility. At the event, he will shift gears to talk about how blockchain can impact the $12.8 trillion gold industry. “If I transfer tokenized gold on a blockchain that costs less than the gold transfer price now, then blockchain technology has a use case,” Schiff commented. The London Blockchain Conference will feature dozens of two-stage sessions, one focused on technical topics and the other on business topics going deeper into Web3, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), Metaverse, Tokenization, Digital Currencies banks (CBDC), regulations, corporate adoption, etc. . You cantake your ticketsand be part of the experience or live stream the entire three-day event from the comfort of your home. Watch: gold as a commodity width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekbitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.

