PHOTOS: Pandora’s New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Collection Debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





The new Pandora jewelry collection featuring ‘The Little Mermaid’ has made its way to Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “The Little Mermaid” Pandora Collection – $535.00 Pandora’s “The Little Mermaid” collection has made its debut just in time for the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid.” Customers who purchase the entire collection for $535.00 will receive the iridescent shell jewelry box free of charge. As of today, Legends of Hollywood only has 25 jewelry boxes left. ‘The Little Mermaid’ charms – $70.00 each Charms include an Ariel charm, an enchanted seashell charm, a golden seashell charm, an Ursula charm and a Sebastian the crab charm. “The Little Mermaid” earrings – $95.00 ‘The Little Mermaid’ shell stud earrings are 14k gold plated and feature realistic grooved lines and set with a white lacquered faux pearl. ‘The Little Mermaid’ Ring – $70.00 If you support the movie antagonist, you might be interested in this Ursula-inspired ring. The ring is made of sterling silver and features a luminous purple lacquered artificial pearl set between two sterling silver tentacles. There are shimmering stones and microbeads on one side that are designed to catch the light as the sun reflects off the ocean waves. Live-Action The Little Mermaid Oscar-nominated Rob Marshall, known for his work with Chicago and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, directs The Little Mermaid. The remake stars Halle Bailey as Mermaid Princess Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the Crab, Awkwafina as Diving Bird Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Noma Dumezweni will play the new character of Queen Selina, Eric’s mother. The full trailer debuted during the Oscars, and a trailer was released in April. Alan Menken, who wrote the score for the 1989 original The Little Mermaid, did some lyrical updates for the live-action remake, with help from Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Little Mermaid hit theaters on May 26, 2023. Bailey and Jodi Benson, who voiced the anime Ariel, bonded at the film’s premiere. This wasn’t the first time Bailey and Benson had interacted. According to Los Angeles Time, Benson makes a terrestrial appearance in the film and was on the set of The Little Mermaid. Benson was a source of on-set support for Bailey. She told me how proud she was of me and how I handled everything, and encouraged me to go for it, Bailey said of Benson. I appreciate her being so warm and welcoming to me because she is the GOAT, and it was important for me to get her approval. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

