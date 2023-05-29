Entertainment
The Daily Lowdown: Your music, entertainment and Royal Family round-up
Welcome to your HELLO Daily Lowdown! In today’s episode, we take a look back at the biggest news stories from May. From the historic coronation of King Charles III to the Eurovision Song Contest to Beyonce kicking off her first solo tour in seven years, it’s been a busy few weeks.
Here are the biggest stories that happened this month across TV, film, entertainment and more. Listen to today’s episode below
The month began with a momentous occasion when King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in the historic Coronation which took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Shortly before the King and Queen were crowned, the Royals arrived in their finery, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with their husbands, followed by Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Harry who had flown in for his father’s big day the night before. The festivities continued well into the weekend, including a star-studded concert in Windsor with performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, and Monday’s The Big Help Out event where the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children got involved in local volunteering.
For the first time since 1998, the UK hosted the iconic Eurovision Song Contest. The annual event came to Liverpool hosting on behalf of Ukraine’s triumphant victory in 2022, and it was certainly a contest to remember. Although the UK weren’t as successful as the previous year, with Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song only securing 24 points, it was still a brilliant contest and featured a surprise appearance from the Princess of Wales who played piano alongside the Kalush Orchestra to kick off the show. Meanwhile, it was Sweden’s Loreen who won thanks to her hit song, Tattoo.
The biggest event on the film calendar kicked off this month and the Cannes Film Festival saw major Hollywood stars walk the iconic red carpet. Every day was a star-studded affair with highly anticipated films making their debut at the event, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate starring the one and only Harrison Ford for a career-defining character reprisal. than Martin Scorsese’s upcoming epic The Moonflower Killers. This latest film stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles and the film is set to be a huge hit after receiving a nine-minute standing ovation.
It’s been seven years since she last performed a solo tour, but Beyonce made a triumphant return to the stage earlier this month to kick off her massive Renaissance World Tour. The superstar has landed in Stockholm, Sweden to begin the series of shows for the European leg which will also see Beyonce perform in the UK, France, the Netherlands and more before starting her US leg in July. The Cuff It singer’s concerts support her seventh studio album Renaissance, released in July last year and which won Beyonce her 32nd Grammy Award, making her the most awarded artist in history Grammys.
The biggest stars of huge TV shows appeared at London’s Royal Festival Hall this month for the 2023 TV BAFTAs. Many popular shows from last year won big, including This Is Going To Hurt, Derry Girls and Bad Sisters from Apple TV+. Oscar winner and Hollywood A-Lister Kate Winslet has also won a major award thanks to her role in the Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth. GOOD MORNING! was at the event and the Titanic actress explained to reporters backstage why the win was so important, is what the star had to say. (audio from the May 15 episode)
May took a dramatic turn for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were involved in what they described as a near-disastrous car chase after attending the Women of Vision Awards in New York. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement saying the couple, along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were involved in a near-catastrophic chase at the hands of a very aggressive ring of paparazzi. The family described the ordeal as a “relentless chase” that lasted more than two hours as they tried to get back to their accommodation in the Big Apple. The NYPD also released a statement confirming that many photographers made it difficult to transport them but said no collisions, injuries or arrests were reported.
And after 20 years as the show’s presenter, Phillip Schofield has announced his departure from This Morning with “immediate effect”. The broadcaster released a statement that after a difficult few days, he had decided to step down as the show’s host. Phillip said he hoped his departure would mean the show would move on to a bright future, but he would be back on ITV to host the British Soap Awards next month. Meanwhile, after previous reports of a spinoff, co-host Holly Willoughby shared a statement saying it’s been over 13 great years of presenting This Morning alongside Phil and she wants to thank him for his knowledge. and his experience, and that the couch won’ I don’t feel the same without him.
