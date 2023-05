The 90s beauty makes a triumphant return through Bollywood and finds her muse in the most iconic faces of the decade | vogue india

While much has changed culturally since then in terms of our perception of the multitudes contained by women, what remains are the iconic looks that this dichotomy has inspired. Take, for example, Rani Mukherjee’s soft lilac makeup and middle-straight hair like Kuch Kuch’s tragic vixen Hota Hai in contrast to Kajols Alice-band bob and bare face, or Karisma Kapoors dark wet metallic lip from the dance les hair against Madhuri Dixit healthy curls and minimal makeup in Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). Problematic stereotypes may be gone, but iconic looks prevail Alice’s stripes and rounded bobs have made a comeback, as has the straight center part and no-makeup makeup look. The aesthetic of the moment has both borrowed heavily from the 90s while bringing a decidedly contemporary and post-modern twist to the classics. The notoriously cakey concealers of decades past now find themselves in creamier, blendable, and more seamless finishes. Global brands such as Fenty have pushed the industry to have a more diverse range of makeup shades, banishing the era of ash foundations in the past. The current shift in beauty also sees makeup duplicating style and substance, with many contemporary formulations championing nourishing ingredients that add to your skincare routine rather than detract from it. All this to say that while inspiration can be steeped in nostalgia, reality finds its place in today’s wellness culture. The 90s nostalgia loop has never been so appealing as the last generation to live before the internet, to use cameras and to live without cellphones, there is something about this decade that feels almost mythical and fleeting . For the generation that grew up unacquainted with the gloriously unplugged nature of the 90s, however, it seems like a case of anemoia, or nostalgia for a time they never knew. Read also : How to Nail ’90s Beauty Trends to Make a Comeback 18 of the best bronzers for the ultimate sun-kissed glow Hair trend alert for 2022 (and 2023): Long, sweeping bangs

