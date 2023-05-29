



When they’re not busy traveling to faraway places, Shasta and Jen Scobie can almost always be found at the nearest (or farthest) thrift store, searching for abandoned workshop pottery and junk. other curious novelties. I didn’t start traveling until my late twenties, but once I did, I made it a priority and collected many treasures over the years, says manager Shasta of strategic program for a technology company. And yet, the couples collection had little room to shine. We only had three pieces of furniture: a bed, a sofa and a table. Everything else was pushed aside and the house was more or less empty, adds Jen, an engineering manager for a tech company. That’s until the pandemic, when months indoors exposed homes’ flaws and left them wanting an overhaul. Luckily, they knew the perfect person for the job: dear friend and interior designer Nick Spain of multidisciplinary design studio,arthurs. The couple who share two cats and a dog didn’t really have a brief. What theydid had complaints (about the house, not about each other): the house lacked ambiance, the furnishings were mismatched, and the surfaces were too few to give pride of place to their beloved travel memories. We envisioned the house as a well-designed hotel lobby with lots of little spaces for lounging, Shasta shares. But other than that, we didn’t have many expectations. For Nick, the objects of couple’s trips served as a starting point. There are ways to travel without going anywhere, or at least that was the assumption we had for the design, he reveals. The entrance is a clean, minimalist counterpoint to the facade of mid-century homes. Nick replaced the original tiles with classic Saltillo tiles and softened the hull with asimple woven overhead light fixture and onewalnut bench. The floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room has been given a makeover with dark tiles reminiscent of lava rock. Jen was particularly keen on incorporating touches of Hollywood Regency throughout the space. She likes over-the-top frills, which is how we landed on the gold fixtures and some of the bold patterns, says Shasta, who herself favored more travel-related sentimentality. The double brief wasn’t a big deal for the designer, who was thrilled to find a way to marry Hollywood Regency romance with a minimalist, modernist vibe that would sync with the architecture of mid-century homes. At the office, we skewed modernism, opting for a custom walnut desk after our original desk was canceled thanks to COVID, says Nick. A work titled Like an out of season fruit (2018) byHochi Solis animates the office wall. We used the existing collection of objects and the memory of specific places and journeys to inform the project and its materials, explains Nick. What he also did was ask (and answer) fantastic philosophical questions: how do the shapes of Mesoamerican pottery echo the modernist carvings of a Barbara Hepworthfeeling vase? How do Hollywood Regency style works evoke Moroccan brass details? What vernacular clues does this Joseph Eichler-like house share with Barragn’s work? The philosophy lesson was worth it. Nick was able to create a cohesive aesthetic that draws inspiration from various corners of the world. In the living room, he lined the floor-to-ceiling fireplace with dark tiling reminiscent of lava stone, then filled the space with a selection of classic objects:a sky blue Anfibio sofa,Rrres handcrafted rugs in Oaxaca, aNoguchi floor lamp and Chandigarh chairs by Pierre Jeanneret.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/this-midcentury-oakland-home-is-inspired-by-hollywood-regency-and-travel-memories

