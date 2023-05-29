Entertainment
Latest Bollywood Movies Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5
Looking for the latest Bollywood movies to watch on OTT platforms? Look no further! We have compiled a list of recent Hindi movies available to stream on popular OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, these movies offer a diverse range of stories and stellar performances from top Bollywood actors.
Also Read: Five Web Series Available to Stream on OTT Platforms in May
Here is a list of the most recent Hindi movies available to stream on different OTT services. The courtroom drama Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, also debuted on Netflix after first premiering in theaters earlier this year.
The most recent Hindi movies available on OTT platforms are discussed in detail below.
Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway
An Indian immigrant mother fights back in a contentious custody dispute after the Norwegian government abducted her children. The film is based on real events.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor), who works as a relationship counselor, finds his relationship with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor) complicated. Tinni, a career-focused woman, challenges her notions of independence.
Where to watch: Netflix
Also read: Here are the best web series to binge watch this weekend
U-turn
RTO inspector Om Prakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi) asks Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) to get a new driver’s license. A misunderstanding leads to a verbal conflict between the two, which escalates into a confrontation in front of national media.
Where to watch: ZEE5
selfie
A skilled spy, housewife for ten years, receives an assignment. She must use her lost powers to find a serial killer.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Mrs. Undercover
Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) discovers he was switched at birth by his cunning father (Paresh Rawal), turning his world upside down.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Also Read: May 2023 Week 4 OTT Web Movies & Series Releases In India
Shehzada
When Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) realizes he’s the billionaire’s heir after being swapped at birth by his conniving father (Paresh Rawal), his world is turned upside down.
Where to watch: Netflix
Faraaz
Faraaz tells the story of a crowded night based on the real terrorist attack that devastated a cafe in Dhaka. It depicts the inspiring story of a young boy who perseveres under difficult conditions.
Where to watch: Netflix
United Kashche
Tango, an undocumented immigrant, is determined to fulfill his family’s dream of living in England. Follow his journey as he escapes deportation and finds new love and a new family.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Also Read: OTT Releases: Movies and Web Series to Watch
gas lamp
When a paraplegic woman returns home to find her father dead, her family questions her sanity. She must find out which reality is true.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat
Two teenage lovers from different cultures discover their lives are intertwined with rebellion and intolerance as they attempt to reunite.
Where to watch: Netflix
Kanjoos Makhichoos
Miser Jamnaprasad complies with his father’s request to send his parents on a pilgrimage. But a natural disaster separates the family members, leading to unintended consequences.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
The heated romance between Ankit and flight attendant Neha takes an unexpected turn when danger threatens their jovial facade.
Where to watch: Netflix
Also Read: Netflix Cracks Down on Sharing Passwords Away From Home
Pathane
Indian RAW spy “Pathaan” (Shah Rukh Khan) uncovers a group of mercenaries plotting a major attack on India, led by Jim (John Abraham) with a troubled past. As Pathaan confronts Jim, time is running out and his only potential ally is Agent Rubai (Deepika Padukone). Pathaan must overcome multiple betrayals and face destruction.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kuttey
A plan to rob a high security van carrying cash goes awry, bringing together violent rebels, an aging crime lord and rogue cops.
Where to watch: Netflix
Gulmohar
The Batra family still has four days to leave their 34-year-old home. Chaos reveals fears, secrets and future concerns.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Lost – ZEE5
A crime reporter named Vidhi searches for a missing student in this ZEE5 original. Her journey reveals the complex social strata that redefine politics, love and betrayal.
Circus
Dr. Roy Jamnadas splits two sets of identical twins he finds at the entrance of the orphanage he administers and places them for adoption into two different families in two different towns to test his nature versus nurture theory . When one set of twins decides to go to the town where the other set of twins runs a circus a few years later, a comedy of errors full of confusion and misunderstanding ensues. The revelation comes when they finally meet in person.
Where to watch: Netflix
Also Read: Five Entertaining Web Series Based on High School Life
Hello Venki
Venkatesh and Sujata challenge the medical theory based on a real incident. Venkatesh, who has the degenerative disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, defies the odds with his perseverance, great human spirit and groundbreaking medical science. Despite the prognosis, he becomes a hero among his peers and leaves behind a legacy and a culture of discourse.
Where to watch: ZEE5
An action hero
A movie star’s real life turns into a bizarre action thriller when he is framed for murder and must flee the country, with a vindictive politician on his trail.
Where to watch: Netflix
Chattriwali
Brilliant chemist Sanya (Rakul Preet Singh) is unemployed and looking for work. She wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to provide young people with the information they need to break sexual taboos.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Drishyam 2
Seven years after the resolution of the legal dispute between Vijay and his family, a series of unforeseen events reveals a truth that could dramatically alter the lives of the Salgaonkar family.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
|
Sources
2/ https://telecomtalk.info/latest-bollywoodfilms-netflix-amazonprimevideo-disney-hotstar-zee5/709285/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Splashy Anies attacks electric car subsidies, that’s Jokowi’s message
- Latest Bollywood Movies Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5
- How to hire the right tech migration team for Google, SAP and Oracle
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Sontpur in Assam state. Strong tremors were felt in Guwahati and other areas
- Opinion: Can Tim Scott break the Trump fever for the GOP?
- Egypt’s Parliament Passes Tax Hikes on Luxury Goods and Entertainment to Strengthen Public Finances
- Did sharks give up the hill too early?
- Kent State Universitys School of Fashion Presents Class of 23 Portfolio Showcase
- How to shorten a meeting (for real)
- Netizens arrest Imran Khan for spreading false information
- Xi Jinping ‘unlikely’ to go nuclear in Taiwan under Taipei’s bid for US umbrella: defense experts
- US airlines rake in billions from seat assignment fees