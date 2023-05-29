Latest Bollywood Movies Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5

Looking for the latest Bollywood movies to watch on OTT platforms? Look no further! We have compiled a list of recent Hindi movies available to stream on popular OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, these movies offer a diverse range of stories and stellar performances from top Bollywood actors.

Here is a list of the most recent Hindi movies available to stream on different OTT services. The courtroom drama Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, also debuted on Netflix after first premiering in theaters earlier this year.

The most recent Hindi movies available on OTT platforms are discussed in detail below.

Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway

An Indian immigrant mother fights back in a contentious custody dispute after the Norwegian government abducted her children. The film is based on real events.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar

Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor), who works as a relationship counselor, finds his relationship with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor) complicated. Tinni, a career-focused woman, challenges her notions of independence.

Where to watch: Netflix

U-turn

RTO inspector Om Prakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi) asks Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) to get a new driver’s license. A misunderstanding leads to a verbal conflict between the two, which escalates into a confrontation in front of national media.

Where to watch: ZEE5

selfie

A skilled spy, housewife for ten years, receives an assignment. She must use her lost powers to find a serial killer.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Mrs. Undercover

Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) discovers he was switched at birth by his cunning father (Paresh Rawal), turning his world upside down.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Shehzada

When Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) realizes he’s the billionaire’s heir after being swapped at birth by his conniving father (Paresh Rawal), his world is turned upside down.

Where to watch: Netflix

Faraaz

Faraaz tells the story of a crowded night based on the real terrorist attack that devastated a cafe in Dhaka. It depicts the inspiring story of a young boy who perseveres under difficult conditions.

Where to watch: Netflix

United Kashche

Tango, an undocumented immigrant, is determined to fulfill his family’s dream of living in England. Follow his journey as he escapes deportation and finds new love and a new family.

Where to watch: ZEE5

gas lamp

When a paraplegic woman returns home to find her father dead, her family questions her sanity. She must find out which reality is true.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Two teenage lovers from different cultures discover their lives are intertwined with rebellion and intolerance as they attempt to reunite.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kanjoos Makhichoos

Miser Jamnaprasad complies with his father’s request to send his parents on a pilgrimage. But a natural disaster separates the family members, leading to unintended consequences.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

The heated romance between Ankit and flight attendant Neha takes an unexpected turn when danger threatens their jovial facade.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pathane

Indian RAW spy “Pathaan” (Shah Rukh Khan) uncovers a group of mercenaries plotting a major attack on India, led by Jim (John Abraham) with a troubled past. As Pathaan confronts Jim, time is running out and his only potential ally is Agent Rubai (Deepika Padukone). Pathaan must overcome multiple betrayals and face destruction.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kuttey

A plan to rob a high security van carrying cash goes awry, bringing together violent rebels, an aging crime lord and rogue cops.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gulmohar

The Batra family still has four days to leave their 34-year-old home. Chaos reveals fears, secrets and future concerns.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Lost – ZEE5

A crime reporter named Vidhi searches for a missing student in this ZEE5 original. Her journey reveals the complex social strata that redefine politics, love and betrayal.

Circus

Dr. Roy Jamnadas splits two sets of identical twins he finds at the entrance of the orphanage he administers and places them for adoption into two different families in two different towns to test his nature versus nurture theory . When one set of twins decides to go to the town where the other set of twins runs a circus a few years later, a comedy of errors full of confusion and misunderstanding ensues. The revelation comes when they finally meet in person.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hello Venki

Venkatesh and Sujata challenge the medical theory based on a real incident. Venkatesh, who has the degenerative disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, defies the odds with his perseverance, great human spirit and groundbreaking medical science. Despite the prognosis, he becomes a hero among his peers and leaves behind a legacy and a culture of discourse.

Where to watch: ZEE5

An action hero

A movie star’s real life turns into a bizarre action thriller when he is framed for murder and must flee the country, with a vindictive politician on his trail.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chattriwali

Brilliant chemist Sanya (Rakul Preet Singh) is unemployed and looking for work. She wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to provide young people with the information they need to break sexual taboos.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Drishyam 2

Seven years after the resolution of the legal dispute between Vijay and his family, a series of unforeseen events reveals a truth that could dramatically alter the lives of the Salgaonkar family.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video