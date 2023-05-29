The actor with criminal intent expresses interest in the return of the franchise





Law & Order: criminal intent Star Vincent D’Onofrio expresses interest in a franchise comeback. The series, created by Dick Wolf and René Balcer, premiered in 2001 as the second Law and order spin off. He followed the NYPD’s Major Case Squad, a team of detectives analyzing high-profile cases, and probed the minds of many criminals. D’Onofrio portrayed Robert Goren, a trained homicide investigator who worked alongside Alexandra Eames (Kathryn Erbe) and appeared for most of the show. Criminal intentthe race was not as long as the others Law and order series, ending in 2011. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT During a recent panel at ICCCon (via ComicBook.com), D’Onofrio was asked about reprising his role and revealed that he was open to the idea. Read D’Onofrio’s comments regarding a potential return to the Law and order franchise below: “This is a question for Dick Wolf. But come on, what am I, an idiot? That’s a big part. It’s a great – look, Dick, seven, eight, nine episodes would be great.“ How D’Onofrio could return to Law & Order The character of D’Onofrio was an important part of Law & Order: criminal intent and his high intelligence proved invaluable to the team, though some of his tendencies were rare. He was eventually fired for misconduct. His final appearance was in the series finale, where after solving a case, he visited psychologist Paula Gyson (Julia Ormond), whom he had seen after joining the team. At Goren’s farewell moment, he realized he needed to work but shouldn’t make it a priority. Because several characters have reappeared over the years, Goren can always return as a guest on one of the franchise’s other shows. Not only the 2022 Law and order reboot feature Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), but Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) also appeared for one season. Besides, Law and Order: SVUAmanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) returned for the Season 24 finale, and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) now leads a task force in Law and order: organized crime. As the Law and order franchise continues, it will be interesting to see if any other cast members return. Following Law and Order: Criminal Intent’conclusion, Erbe starred in a SVU episode, so it’s possible for D’Onofrio to reprise his role in this series as well. Given D’Onofrio’s comments on the comeback, it seems Law & Order: criminal intent fans could potentially see it again. Source: ComicBook.com

