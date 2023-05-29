Entertainment
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sets box office record in Japan
After opening on April 28 in Japan, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hit the 10 billion yen ($71 million) milestone in just 31 days – the fastest ever by non-Japanese animation on the market. Japanese.
In the last three-day period from May 28 to 28, the film earned 632 million yen ($4.5 million), bringing its cumulative box office to 10.1 billion yen ($71.7 million). dollars), according to figures provided by distributor Toho-Towa.
Based on an iconic Japanese game series, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” currently ranks third in the global box office worldwide for animated films, behind “Frozen” and Frozen II.
Toho-Towa has not released a final revenue forecast for the film. And the title still has some way to go to nab Japan’s all-time box office leader, homegrown “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.” It earned 40.4 billion yen ($288 million) in 2020.
Virtually absent from Japanese screens at the height of the pandemic and slow to return as the disease subsided, Hollywood films grabbed nearly 30% market share last year and are booming this year, as the success of “Mario” underlines this. Among the most anticipated releases this summer is “The Little Mermaid,” Rob Marshall’s live-action version of the 1989 animated hit.
Slated for a June 9 release in Japan by Disney, the film is also expected to hit the 10 billion yen mark, according to veteran entertainment analyst Saito Hiroaki, writing on Yahoo! Japan website. Previous live-action versions of classic Disney animations such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” have done splendid business in Japan, with the former earning 12.4 billion yen ($88 million) in 2017 and the second 12.1 billion yen ($86 million). in 2019.
Additionally, Saito notes, the controversy in the United States and China over Halle Bailey’s casting in the live-action remake is not continuing in Japan. “If you think about it calmly,” he wrote, “Ariel is a mermaid who lives in the sea world. It is not necessary to faithfully reproduce the hair and skin color of the animated version.
