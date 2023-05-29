Kin’s second season shows star-studded ensemble but leaves viewers wanting more Kins’ second season brings drama, crime, and stellar ensemble

Caution warning for mentions of drug use, violence and miscarriage. This article may contain spoilers.

Kin’s shocking season finale aired earlier this month, wrapping up a gripping second season.

The show follows the exploits of the Kinsella crime family as they sell cocaine and other drugs to dealers across Ireland while fending off their rivals. Co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly, the story is told through various members of the convoluted family, with powerful characters like Michael (Charlie Cox) and his sister-in-law Amanda (Clare Dunne), fighting for her place among the Kinsella men.

The first season ended with the shocking assassination of a key enemy and executioner – crime boss Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds), who was determined to hunt down all members of the Kinsella family. Season two’s opening scene – which shows Eric (Sam Keeley) – also referred to as ‘Viking’, coming off a murder charge due to the murder of the only witness, suggests the family is heading in the right direction after a difficult year in the pharmaceutical industry.

Amanda, who was instrumental in leading the charge, assumes her position as the new head of the household – to the defiance of some of Kinsella’s men, as they felt she was still an outsider. Their feelings are only strengthened by the return of Bren (Francis Magee), the former head of the family, after his release from prison. The challenges are heightened when a Turkish cartel claims the Kinsellas inherited a €Cunningham’s 70 million debt, threatening their lives if the money isn’t repaid.

The season follows the Kinsellas’ attempts to pay off their debt, juggling family relationships, while Bren’s devious actions sow the seeds of conflict in the family.

The cast’s performances are captivating to watch, and some family members finally get their time to shine, especially Bren’s sister Birdy (Maria Doyle Kennedy). She is described as the glue of the family, with many family members asking her for advice. Her character has a relatively small role in the first season. She helps pick up the pieces of others’ damage by convincing witnesses not to testify, demonstrating her wit and ruthlessness.

The relationship between Michael and his daughter Anna (Hannah Adeogun) is expanded from the first season. He attempts to keep her away from the family’s illegal activities, opposing Bren’s attempts to welcome him into the family, which is later revealed to be a sinister intent.

Amanda and her husband Jimmy (Emmett J. Scanlan) also deal with pregnancy, miscarriage, and the aftermath of losing their 18-year-old son — both portrayed in heartbreaking and realistic ways. And Frank (Aidan Gillen), Birdy and Bren’s brother, struggles with religion after years of drug addiction that led to an overdose and other health issues.

Yet despite these successes, Kin’s second season isn’t without its hitches.

The lack of continuity stands out, especially when it comes to depicting issues like Michael’s epilepsy. At the end of the first season, the doctors told him that he needed to reduce the stress in his life to avoid further episodes, but this is barely addressed in season two.

The second season also moves quickly, jumping from character to character, storyline to storyline. While trying to give everyone in the family time to shine, it ends up feeling rushed and uneven, and often confusing in terms of the amount of characters in the season.

However, it’s still a nice watch. Cox and Dunne’s performances are amazing to watch, and Magee’s character brings a sense of foreboding and family drama that isn’t present in the first season. The story as a whole is imaginative and it will be exciting to see what the third season has in store for us.

