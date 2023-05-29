Anne Hathaway was grateful to this actor for kissing her “properly”

Anne Hathaway is a well-known and highly respected actress who has maintained her exceptional talent and timeless beauty throughout her career. With over two decades in the entertainment industry, she has ventured into a wide range of genres, showcasing her versatility. From gripping romantic dramas to heart-pounding action and superhero films, she has left no stone unturned. Of course, that doesn’t mean everyone is a fan.





Hathaway has played a number of passionate, close-knit moments involving lots of lips throughout his career. Additionally, the actress kissed and cuddled several times on set, referring to herself as a former movie kisser. But amid her many on-screen kisses with co-actors, she singled out an actor as the only one who kissed her in a way she felt was appropriate.

Anne Hathaway shares her first public kissing scene experience

On-screen kissing scenes have become common practice in the film industry. However, despite its prevalence, many actors still feel uncomfortable with this aspect of their craft.

This kind of on-screen intimacy serves as a powerful storytelling tool, helping to establish a deeper connection between the characters in the story and the viewers who experience the film.

But like everyone else, the actors have all experienced moments of unease and unease over particular public incidents. Anne Hathaway also found herself in a similar situation, feeling nervous and anxious. She revealed in an interview that she was extremely nervous before filming her first public kissing scene.

She also revealed that early in her career she had to audition to get roles. However, she was caught off guard when she was unexpectedly asked to engage in a kiss scene with her co-star as part of the audition process. For her, it was a very nerve-wracking situation, but she managed to overcome her anxiety.

Hathaway said, “Actually, my first movie kiss was when I was 16. It wasn’t a movie kiss; it was my first acting, a kiss on stage, when I was 16 years old. I did a TV pilot for Fox, which turned into a series called Get Real. And I was so scared that I was shaking for two weeks before. But at this point, I’m kind of a movie-embracing alum.

Hathaway admitted she didn’t feel like she was good at on-screen kissing like other actors like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner. “It’s a totally different experience. But really, you have to be Angelina Jolie to pull this off and still look good. I don’t know if you noticed, but I’m not Angie,” she explained.

Apart Angelina Joliethe actress also felt like Garner was another actor with impressive kissing scenes, saying, “If you two are alone and you get along, of course kissing in a movie is fun. But you can never get really deep inside. Well, I can’t. Jennifer Garner – now this girl can film the kiss!”

Hathaway also shared the technique she uses to kiss actors onscreen. She revealed, “You have to keep your mouth open a bit. open up. More, more, ever so slightly… Otherwise, you will become smooth. Now slow down… just a bit.

With this skill, many actors would surely get carried away by his technique. However, she once said that despite numerous on-screen kissing scenes and raunchy acts, only one actor had kissed her properly.

Anne Hathaway Expresses Gratitude to This Actor for His Memorable On-Screen Kiss

Anne Hathaway has had to deal with many on-screen actors since she rose to fame in the film industry. She did, however, claim that many of her contemporaries did not embrace her in a way she considered appropriate.

The actress also said that virtually every actor she’s worked with has tried to kiss her for real, except for one co-starwho, she admits, never tries to stick her tongue down her throat when they kiss onscreen.

She revealed, “Sometimes you work with actors, and they can be lovely guys, but they have shady instincts when it comes to kissing in scenes. They want to try to make it a little too real if you know what I mean. However, the actress found one actor to be an exception to the list.

One of those memorable moments happened between her and renowned actor James McAvoy during a movie scene of Become Joan. According to reports, Hathaway expressed his gratitude to McAvoy, stating that he kissed her properly.

She recalls: “With James, just before we started, he turned to me and said, ‘Mouths shut, no tongue!’ That’s what I normally tell people, so it was a pleasure to work with him.

While Hathaway’s comment may seem straightforward, it’s important to understand the context behind his words. Actors often rely on their on-screen partners to create believable and compelling moments, which include intimate scenes. In this case, Hathaway’s recognition may simply reflect his appreciation for McAvoy’s commitment to delivering an authentic yet respectful performance.

Anne Hathaway’s gratitude to James McAvoy for embracing her “properly” provides insight into the complex world of on-screen chemistry and the commitment actors bring to their roles. It also proves that there are still gentlemen in show business.