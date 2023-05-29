Entertainment
Odds, preview, more for the holidays
Bob Baffert is never far from the center of the racing conversation. He will stay in the spotlight on Monday when he saddles two of his best riders in a Tier 1 event at Santa Anita.
Refunded (4-5) and Country Grammer (8-5) are the two shortest prices on the morning line for the $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes (G1). Santa Anita’s post time is 7:44 p.m. EDT, with FanDuel TV showing the 1 1/4 mile race for male dirt routers.
Earlier this month, Baffert won the Preakness Stakes a record eighth time when National Treasure held off the second Blazing Sevens. The triumph came hours after stablemate Havnameltdown suffered a fatal injury in an undercard event.
Then last week, Baffert suffered a pair of off-track losses. A Kentucky hearing officer confirmed the end Disqualification from the 2021 Medina Spirits Kentucky Derby Friday, two days after a federal judge ruled in favor of Churchill Downs Inc. in a lawsuit that Baffert filed.
After winning the Preakness, an emotional Baffert described horse racing as twists and turns, ups and downs. The Hollywood Gold Cup has provided Baffert with many of the highs over the past three decades, as he has won the race eight times since 1999.
Country Grammer won the 2021 Hollywood Gold Cup in his second start for Baffert after leaving trainer Chad Browns’ barn. Since then, Tonalist’s son has won the 2022 Dubai World Cup (G1) and finished second in the 2022 and 23 editions of the Saudi Cup (G1).
Jockey Flavien Prat will board Country Grammer on Monday for the first American return to school for 6-year-olds. He will aim for a rebound effort after a seventh-place finish on March 25 at Meydan Racecourse in the Dubai World Cup (G1).
The patronage went not to Country Grammer, who earned nearly $15 million in his career, but to stablemate Defunded.
The Dialed In gelding finished second in this race a year ago, part of a season highlighted by winning the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita in October. In three starts this season, he finished second in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), third in the Santa Anita Handicap (G1) and then first on April 22 in the local Californian Stakes (G2).
Longtime Baffert owners Michael Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman Defunded campaign. The jockey Juan Hernandez receives the call of the 5 years old.
Seor Buscador (5-1) was briefly on the 2021 Kentucky Derby trail, then made the difference last October by winning the Churchill Downss Ack Ack Stakes (G3). He enters off a fourth-place finish April 22 in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) for trainer Todd Fincher.
Kiss Today Goodbye (12-1) hasn’t won a race since the 2020 San Antonio Stakes (G2). Coached by Eric Kruljac, he was the fourth last out of the Californian.
Here’s a look at the field for the 2023 Hollywood Gold Cup (trainers and jockeys in parentheses) with morning odds:
1. Country Grammer (Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat), 8-5
2. Mr. Seeker (Todd Fincher, Luis Saez), 5-1
3. Yes this time (Mark Glatt, Kazushi Kimura), 15-1
4. Defunded (Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez), 4-5
5. Piroli (Michael McCarthy, Kent Desormeaux), 15-1
6. Kiss Goodbye Today (Eric Kruljac, Hector Berrios), 12-1
TimeformTimeform projections in the United States predict Defunded to lead the way under Hernandez in a race lacking speed.
Other holiday issues
Here’s a look at other Memorial Day ranked stakes taking place in Santa Anita and elsewhere across the United States. All posting times are EDT.
4:22 p.m. $225,000 Winning Colors Stakes (G3), fillies and mares 4+, six furlongs, Churchill Downs, FS2
Echo Zulu (4-5), winner of the 2021 Eclipse Award for the champion juvenile filly, races for her sixth graduated stakes victory in her first start since her second race on November 5 at Keeneland in the Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint. Jockey Florent Geroux will ride the 4-year-old filly Gun Runner for trainer Steve Asmussen. Dale Romans coaches Fire On Time (3-1), which enters a Churchill victory on May 12 over that same sprint distance. Gulfstream Park Stakes winner Spirit Wind (7-2) is also running after winning an allowance run, his own March 31 at Gulfstream for trainer Ralph Nicks.
Churchill Downs expresses his “dismay … his sadness” after the death of the 12th horse | Champion Echo Zulu leads six cattail sprinters in Winning Colors
6:12 p.m. $12,400,000 Gamely Stakes (G1), fillies and mares 3+, 1 1/8 mile (turf), Santa Anita, FanDuel TV
Queen Goddess (9-5), whose four graded wins include the homegrown 2021 American Oaks (G1), is looking to bounce back from a sixth-place finish on April 15 at the Keenelands Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1). Jockey Luis Saez gets the call from the 5-year-old mare Empire Maker for trainer Michael McCarthy. Brendan Walsh coaches Viareggio (5-2), winner of Group 3 in Ireland whose American arc won on April 21 at Keeneland. The Year 2 winner Quattroelle (3-1) was runner-up on April 30 in the local Wilshire Stakes (G3) for trainer Jeff Mullins.
Saez, Prat and Kimura will ride in the Santa Anita Grade 1s on Monday | Santa Anita: Queen Goddess seems to be bouncing back at Gamely
7:13 p.m. $13,500,000 Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1), ages 3+, one mile (grass), Santa Anita, FanDuel TV
Hong Kong Harry (7-2) returns to trainer Phil DAmatos from the Southern California base after a second place finish behind Up to the Mark May 6 at Churchill in the Turf Classic Stakes (G1). Jockey Flavien Prat will ride 6-year-old gelding Es Que Love, a two-time Grade 2 winner. DAmato also trains Gold Phoenix (4-1), who scored at Grade 1 level in the Santa Anitas Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes before finishing fourth there on April 8 in the Charles Whittingham Stakes (G2). Exaulted (5-1) won on this surface and this distance on April 2 in the American Stakes (G3) for coach Peter Eurton.
Santa Anita: Shoemaker Mile draws 11, led by Gold Phoenix
8:05 p.m. $400,000 Steve Sexton Mile Stakes (G3), 3+, One Mile, Lone Star, FanDuel TV
Touchuponastar (3-1), the winner of six consecutive runs at Louisiana, heads west to make his graduated-stakes debut for coach Jeff Delhomme. Jockey Timothy Thornton will ride 4-year-old gelding Star Guitar, winner of the EVD Classic Stakes on May 6 at Evangeline. Mike Maker coaches Endorsed (7-2), who followed up a Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) win in March by placing eighth on May 6 in the Churchill Downs Stakes (G1). The 2022 Sexton Mile winner Asmussen Silver Prospector (4-1) finished sixth on April 1 in the Oaklawn Mile Stakes (G3).
Horses to watch: Follow these 3 Memorial Day issues
|
Sources
https://www.horseracingnation.com/news/Hollywood_Gold_Cup_2023_Odds_preview_more_for_holiday_Grade_1_123
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
