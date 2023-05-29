Priyanka Chopra struggled to learn Bollywood dance in her debut film; Reveals the actress’ producer





Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has struggled a lot to get where she is now. It is a known fact that Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie Andaaz. Recently, producer Suneel Darshan revealed that Priyanka struggled to learn Bollywood dance for the movie, Andaaz. Priyanka Chopra struggled to learn Bollywood dance Andaaz starring Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar marked Priyanka Chopra’s film debut. Producer Suneel Darshan revealed that despite her tenacity, the Citadel actress struggled to live up to the directors’ expectations for the dance number. The song Allah Kare Dil Na Lage from this film seemed difficult for PeeCee. For this reason, production was suspended. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumars’ wife, Twinkle Khanna, was expecting her first baby. The actor went to take care of his wife. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra became determined to learn the dance steps. The producer felt the actress needed more practice, so he signed her up for a rigorous 45-day dance program. She trained with the famous choreographer Veeru Krishnan. Suneel Darshan on Priyanka Chopras struggles to learn dance In an interview with ETimes, Suneel Darshan said: Yes, it happened. And exactly at that time, Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle, was their first child and her due date was approaching. The producer continued, I signed up Priyanka with Veeru Krishnan. After that, however, everything was smooth. After that, Priyanka performed the dance number perfectly. She impressed the director as well as the producer. Speaking of Andaaz, the film also featured Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in key roles. Priyanka tried out for the character of Jiya Singhania in the film. The film was directed by Raj Kanwar and was also a box office success. On the work side, Chopra is currently filming her next film Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actress was last seen in the web series Citadel and the Hollywood movie Love Again. READ ALSO : Is The Citadel of Priyanka Chopra renewed for a season 2 with Joe Russo as director? Details inside

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/priyanka-chopra-faced-troubles-learning-bollywood-dance-in-her-debut-film-reveals-actress-producer-1223333 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos