Veteran actress Patricia Hamilton played fierce matriarchs

Patricia Hamilton played Rachel Lynde in the 1985 Anne of Green Gables TV miniseries. Hamilton played the character expertly, getting Rachel's funny and heartwarming aspects perfectly.

At the last minute, the actress chose to play rambunctious neighbor Rachel Lynde in the 1985 film. Anne of Green Gables The TV miniseries couldn’t make it happen. So the shows casting director took Patricia Hamilton to producer and director Kevin Sullivans’ trailer for a quick read, insisting there was no one else for the role.

Soon after, Ms. Hamilton shot her first scene as Rachel. She was magical, says Mr. Sullivan. She was just so good.

Rachel Lynde is uptight and judgmental, but she’s also a caring and important part of the fictional Avonlea community. Ms. Hamilton skillfully played this complex character, getting the fun and heartwarming aspects of Rachel perfectly.

When you have a performer like that, you can write for them, says Mr. Sullivan, who has kept Ms. Hamilton busy with three Anne sequels and seven seasons of Road to Avonlea.

Hamilton as Mrs. Helseth in the play Rosmersholm.

For the latter, Sullivan and his team gave Rachel a stroke and went through the process of relearning speech. She played the part by learning to play music again. Actors who dig deep into challenges like that make it completely authentic, Sullivan says.

While Rachel was her best-known role, Ms Hamilton, who died on April 30 aged 86 from complications from dementia, had a long acting career.

It’s an overused idea to refer to someone as a national treasure. But in my opinion, Pat was definitely one, says playwright and screenwriter Raymond Storey, who has worked with Ms Hamilton on many occasions, and praises her skills and unwavering support for new Canadian theatre.

Her screen career spanned four decades and included appearances in romantic comedies and Canadian series such as street legal And Traders.

As a stage actress, she has participated in the premieres of many Canadian plays, including English versions of works by Michel Tremblay at the Tarragon Theater and other venues in Toronto. She kissed what she called her apron parts, Mr Storey recalled. She used to joke that they had a whole piece of her aprons somewhere.

She often embodied these maternal figures, but in all their ferocity, he says.

Ms Hamilton played the lead role in her play The Land of Dreams in the mid-90s. It was a musical, but her role didn’t require her to sing when it premiered at the Blyth Festival. However, for a comeback in Ottawa and Toronto, playwright M. Storey and lyricist put one on.

We threw it at her and she said, okay, sure, Mr Storey said, adding that she did a great job. Patsy was completely fearless. She threw herself into it and conquered the public.

Actor Mag Ruffman, who worked with Ms Hamilton on Road to Avonlea, recalls his colleague playing a man in a play. She was completely convincing.

Ms Hamilton performed for 13 seasons at the Shaw Festival from the 1990s, playing leading lady roles in classic plays such as Lady Windermeres Fan, Uncle Vanya, Pygmalion And The Matchmaker.

Her son, actor Ben Carlson, was able to perform with her onstage at Shaw, playing mother and son in THE The Return of the Prodigal in 2001 and 2002, both actors received rave reviews.

Mr Carlson says his mother only ever commented on a performance he did as a school-age child, during which he played the flute in the air.

That was good, Ben, she said. But you know, when you play that flute, I wonder what it would be like if you really played the flute? He brushed off his comment at the time, but it got him thinking. It was a good mark. It’s the only major note she ever gave me and it stuck with me, he says.

Left to right, Gil Garratt, Sam Malkin, Patricia Hamilton and Lisa Norton in Killing Snow.

Many of her colleagues remember her as being unassuming and focused on her craft. She was really centered, really grounded. She had nothing to do with Rachel Lynde, Ms Ruffman said.

Mr Carlson says one of his acting contemporaries had a similar compliment about his mother. He said she was one of the best acting partners he ever had. He could still look at her, look her in the eye, and she was right there. She was so grounded and present.

Patricia Ruth Hamilton was born in Regina on April 27, 1937, to James Hamilton, a lawyer, and Florence (née Stuart), a nurse, the youngest of their five children, known as Patsy. Two of his brothers died in infancy. His other two siblings were musical and creative, with Dorothy working as a professional singer for a time and Stuart becoming an accompanist, vocal coach and opera producer.

(Some websites suggest Ms. Hamilton was the younger sister of actor Barbara Hamilton, which is not true.)

Mr Carlson says he marvels that his mother convinced his parents to let her study drama at Carnegie Tech (later to become Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburgh. She first worked in the United States, where she met actor Les Carlson. They moved to Toronto in 1966 and married a year later.

The two became parents to Ben and amicably divorced when he was two. (Les Carlson appeared in Sullivan productions alongside Mrs. Hamilton and died in 2014.)

Alongside her busy performing career, Ms. Hamilton has taught at the Banff Center and in Toronto. At George Brown College, she served on the advisory committee for the drama program and taught in a program that showed students how to act in period dramas.

Her acting career which began in the 1960s ended in the early 2010s, with her final shows including a 2013 series of Margaret Atwoods the Penelope in Toronto.

Ms Hamilton has lived most of her adult life in Toronto, moving to Stratford in recent years as her health declined.

Outside of work, Ms. Hamilton loved music, especially classical and jazz.

She is remembered as down-to-earth and hardworking. My mother was a force to be reckoned with, Mr. Carlson says. She brought good vibes into the room. I miss her, I miss her good vibes.

Patricia Hamilton is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Deborah Hay.