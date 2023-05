Full Trailer for Leslie Iwerks’ Hollywood Documentary “100 Years of Warner Bros” “They were always the studio that took risks.” As part of its anniversary, Warner Bros has made and released a documentary film titled 100 years of Warner Bros.. It actually just premiered in the Cannes Classics section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where they usually show film industry documentaries. The doc is released as a streaming series on Max and is already available to watch. 100 years of Warner Bros. takes a historic look at the powerful legacy of one of America’s premier Hollywood studios. The doc explores the origin, evolution and endurance of Warner Bros. from a family affair to a global juggernaut as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. Featuring legendary filmmakers, actors and executives with the vision, moxie and talent to create some of the most indelible stories who have had a lasting impact on the world. Directed by an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerkwith the narration of Morgan FREEMAN and clips from iconic movies and hit TV series. We’ve featured a few other tributes to 100 years of WB, but this is the real document with tons of guests. It’s just sadder that David Zaslav has to smear their name and reputation right now, really not a good look for the studio. Too bad. Here is the official trailer (+ posters) of Leslie Iwerks’ doc 100 years of Warner Bros.Since Youtube: You can also rewatch the Oscars montage of 100 Years of Storytelling or the tribute to Celebrating Every Story. “Join us to celebrate every story.” For more on the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. events – visit wb100.com. Explore the impact of Warner Bros. about art, commerce and culture, Leslie Iwerks’ latest documentary 100 Years of Warner Bros. tells the unprecedented story of the legendary entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary. Featuring insights and first-person stories from directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the four specials trace the origins of Warner Bros.’ underdog. from its founding in the early 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family, through decades of creative ventures and impactful storytelling. , to the landmark mergers of the 2000s that transformed the company into a global entertainment powerhouse. 100 years of Warner Bros. is both written and directed by an acclaimed documentary producer/filmmaker Leslie Iwerkdirector of the other doc films Pixar’s story, dirty oil, Downstream, Citizen Hearst, Origins of League of Legends, sell lies, and the series “The Imagineering Story” previously. Executive produced by Dan Sacks. This was first shown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Classics section. WB will launch the 100 years of Warner Bros. doc streaming on Max startup May 25, 2023 – available now. Are you looking good?

