Against bureaucratic nationalism? The European Curator

It is a dangerous time for those who express their own love. Public expressions of devotion to one’s family, nation or church quickly give rise to accusations of religious extremism, racism, xenophobia or transphobia. This instinct to pathologize the love of these natural objects of devotion has been usefully characterized by Sir Roger Scruton as oikophobia, the tendency within much of Western elite culture, encouraged by much of academia, to promote an anti-culture based on the repudiation of what has traditionally been revered as sacred. Oikophobe discourse and practice generally serve the power of the utilitarian bureaucratic state, abstract and rootless as it is local communities and their commons.

To paraphrase GK Chesterton, another option besides arguing from within about our own current discontents is to assume a position completely outside of them and see what we can discover there. A recently released Bollywood action movie, Pathane (2023), presents an interesting portrait of Indian nationalism, which, while perhaps initially aimed at a Western audience tired of knee-jerk oikophobia, should make us wonder whether devotion to nation, devoid of Christian emphasis on the family and the dignity of the human person, might not degenerate into something quite inhuman.

Photo: Twitter @PathanTheFilm

Bollywood films in general present an interesting contrast to American cinema. I discovered the strange territory of Hindi films, which are usually longer than American films, usually 2.5 to 3 hours long, filled with dance numbers and comical digressions from the central plots concerning marriage and marriage. family about ten years ago, when my mother, herself an immigrant to the United States from India, one day brought home such a film. I quickly became delighted. Designed for a general audience, Bollywood films tend to avoid the sexual lewdness common in Hollywood films and generally contain a variety of elements that appeal to adults and children alike. So movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tend to have an appeal like that of a Shakespearean comedy, addressing multiple audiences at once. So when I went to the theater to see the incredibly popular Pathane (its trailer is visible here), I was expecting a fun action movie, but found myself faced with a thought-provoking story about duty and patriotism.

The film’s plot harbors a deliciously thumotic patriotism, like many American action films of not too long ago. When India is threatened by a multinational terrorist group, Outfit X, its external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), calls to the country’s aid an exiled super-soldier, Pathaan, who joins forces with Rubina Rubai Mohsin, a former lover. and a Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent, to thwart the deployment of a biological weapon against a major Indian city. While the film’s pro-Indian sentiment contrasts refreshingly with the anti-American fare on offer in the United States these days, the inner workings of the plot and the character of its hero present the problems of Indian nationalism, such as the film portrays him reflecting the reality of Narendra Modis BJP and his Hindu nationalism, I leave it up to others to decide.

The film centers on the conflict between Pathaan and Jim, the leader of Outfit X, played convincingly by nationalist actor John Abraham. At its opening, set for 2019, we witness the reaction of Pakistani General Qadir to the announcement that India has repealed Article 370 of its Constitution. Article 370 had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the latter being claimed by Pakistan in part due to its predominantly Muslim population. Qadir says revoking Article 370 is an act of war, but waging such a war should not be undertaken by men of God, it is time, he says, to partner with the devil. He immediately calls Jim, telling him that he wants India to be brought to its knees within three years of Qadirs’ doctor telling him he was gone to live, due to his battle with cancer. Meanwhile, injured RAW agent Pathaan decides with his supervisor, Nandini, to open a new unit to recruit other injured agents who still want to serve their country. They uncover an apparent threat to the Indian president at a science conference in Dubai. The apparent threat posed by Outfit X is only apparent, and Jim manages to capture a prominent Indian scientist after a fight with Pathaan forces him to reveal his identity.

Jim’s origin story as a villain features the film’s first implicit criticism of some type of nationalism in the film. As RAW Assistant Secretary Colonel Luthra reveals upon Pathaans’ return to India, Jim was a former agent of RAW, one of the top agencies, who single-handedly took on a ship of Somali pirates. Despite its bravery, however, when Jim and his pregnant wife were captured by the same pirates in revenge, India stuck to a bureaucratic rule: we don’t negotiate with terrorists. This refusal to negotiate resulted in the death of Jim’s wife and unborn child, and even Pathaan criticizes the colonels’ reluctance to act on behalf of a good soldier who had been loyal to his nation. Such failure unfortunately seems typical within a bureaucratic apparatus that encourages citizens to simply follow the rules rather than exercise their own hard-earned virtue of prudence.

This is not to say that one should not show appropriate deference to authorities, but that discerning precisely what is due requires human beings to act reasonably, rather than simply trusting the bureaucratic system to discern the good from bad. Although bureaucracies can be instituted to protect certain commons, too often they end up seeking to protect their own existence rather than the good of the communities that support them. Thus, within a bureaucratic apparatus, there is usually a call to justify official actions with calls to arbitrarily establish best practices rather than concern with a particular set of circumstances, namely the precise place of the exercise of justice and prudence.

Thus, while rejecting his actions, Pathaan is sympathetic towards Jim’s position. Jims uprooted cosmopolitanism in a notable scene that he claims belongs to no country, owing allegiance to nothing higher than himself comes from a deep sense of having been betrayed by his nation. In his case, India did not act for his own good by reimbursing his loyal service, but comforted himself by simply playing by the rules. While Pathaan might relate to his country as Bharat Mata (Mother India), Jim was a lover of his country who, after being rejected, turned his back on it. When Jim’s final plan is revealed, the use of a newly developed fast-acting smallpox variant on an Indian town via a descending passenger plane, Luthras’ response reveals that he did not learn from his mistake of not helping Jim. As Pathaan battles Jim in the film’s final fight scene, the Colonel deploys a missile to destroy the plane full of innocent passengers, including women and children, to prevent a greater potential loss of life. Although Pathaan manages to stop the bioweapon’s timer, prompting Luthra to abort the missile, the Intelligence Secretary’s willingness to sacrifice the lives of innocent civilians for a soulless, utilitarian calculation of costs and benefits presents a powerful challenge to the legitimacy of the national enterprise as a whole.

The utilitarian bureaucratic approach to national security, as presented by Luthra, contradicts the priority of families and the human dignity that nations must protect. The nation as a political form only allows individuals and families to flourish in the contemporary world, but must not succumb to the danger of bureaucratization, whereby the perpetuation of the nation as such at all costs becomes the goal. regular plan. and the citizens be damned. Preventing the stories’ main action from becoming a national tragedy largely depends on the character of Pathaan and his concern for human dignity and particular communities. His formation of the Joint Operations and Covert Research (JOCR) unit was motivated not only by his love of the nation, but also by a desire to care for wounded soldiers, metaphorically conceived as the Japanese art of Kintsugi, in which broken ceramics are reformed with veins of gold and made even more beautiful despite their fragmentation. We later find out that his codename represents a similar type of care; he received it as a gift from Afghan villagers when, as a soldier fighting Islamic terrorism, he saved the lives of innocent people in that village, sacrificing his mission goals and potentially his life to do so.

When at the end of his final, epic fight scene with Jim, he adapts a famous John F. Kennedys saying, A soldier doesn’t ask what his country can do for him, he asks what he can do for him. his country, audiences sense that Pathaan does not speak of the nation as an abstraction, but rather as a true community, protecting small communities and human beings who are born and raised with a particular language and way of life.

Public sympathies for Pathaan arise not primarily because he made a different choice of Jim after his exile following the failure of his first mission, but because he displays a love of the nation grounded in the love of particular human beings and communities, and an understanding that the nation should serve rather than dominate what is smaller than itself. So, in an intriguing twist, the film presents a challenge to any nationalism that supports a bureaucratic, utilitarian approach to preserving the nation at all costs, but suggests that the safety of families and the dignity of individuals present a compelling reason to preserve a world nations against multinational attempts at cultural and political hegemony. But to exist, nations will need heroes like Pathaan, living men and women who care enough for their fellow human beings to risk everything for them. Such care can only be built on an expansive love of home.