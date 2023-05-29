Arrowverse Actor David Ramsey Addresses Justice U’s Cancellation





After the series finale of the flash aired on The CW, the end of an era has been reached. Because Supergirl & Lois was established as taking place in a different universe, it was not officially part of the Arrowverse. It means that the flash reaching its end marks the conclusion of the Arrowverse with no more TV shows in this world scheduled for any time soon.

This was not the case, however, before recent events. On the network, there had been another Arrowverse series in early development called Justice U. The series would have brought back David Ramsay, who has played John Diggle in various Arrowverse shows, to lead the cast, with his character training a new generation of superheroes. The show was announced last year, but earlier this month it was reported that The CW had cut several planned programs in development. This included Justice U as well as other shows like a woman directed Zorro reboot and a live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In a new interview with cosmic circusRamsey commented Justice U get chopped up. He confirmed the news that the series had been cancelled, hinting at his disappointment with the decision as he believes there is still a lot of story potential for his John Diggle character. That said, Ramsey is keeping the door open for a revival of a variant version of John Diggle that exists somewhere in the Superman and Lois universe. As Ramsey explains: “Yeah, unfortunately, you’re right. CW has decided to pass on all of its in-development shows. Justice U was one of them. Would that have been great? Of course, I think Diggle still has a lot of history, Lantern ring or not. But again there is Superman and Lois, which again CW has not made a decision on. A version of John Diggle exists in this myth. We’ll see what happens there. Who else did fans get to see on the show? Ramsey doesn’t want to divulge details, as he says the information is above his pay grade. “There were a few but I’m still not free to talk about it. And the reason is that it belongs to Warner Bros. Even though it was Warner Brothers produced for CW, it’s still a show of Warner Bros., and I “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with this. I know what CW decided to do, but I don’t know what Warner Bros. go do.” Related: The Flash Star Candice Patton Explains Why She Won’t Watch The Series Finale

David Ramsey would have loved to become Green Lantern THE Arrow The series finale teased that John Diggle’s character could become a Green Lantern, but that storyline never came to fruition until the Arrowverse ended. Ramsey admitted he was bummed he missed out on a Green Lantern transformation, but he’s still excited to see what happens to this particular superhero in the DCU. “I’m a little excited to see what [James] Gunn and his team will do with Green Lantern, Superman and Flash. I’m excited about it all. Will I be part of it? In its current iteration, probably not. But who knows what happens in the end? And again, man, I’m a fan of the genre. So there is some disappointment, but at the same time I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” The first step to seeing what comes next with the DCU is to check the flashin theaters June 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/david-ramsey-on-justice-u-cancel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos