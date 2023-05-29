Entertainment
5 Best Bollywood Horror Movies That Will Give You A Chilling Experience
Go on a journey that explores the depths of people’s concerns by visiting haunted houses, abandoned hospitals and isolated places. Bollywood horror films craft intriguing storylines that enthrall viewers until the very end, be it due to malevolent spirits seeking revenge. or ancient curses that refuse to be forgotten.
Prepare for dizzying strains, frightening jumps and other terrifying moments that will profoundly affect your mental state. These movies step out of the ordinary to create a world where nightmares come to life and shadows hide the deepest secrets. They push the limits of the imagination.
Here are some of the best Bollywood horror movies that will give you an adrenaline rush as you step into the supernatural realm.
Bhut
Director: Ram Gopal Verma
Discard: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan and Tanuja.
The plot revolves around a couple who rent a high-rise apartment. When Vishal (Ajay Devgn) learns that the low price of the apartment is due to a mother who committed suicide after killing her son, he chooses to keep this information a secret from his wife, Swati (Urmila Matondkar). However, Swati eventually learns of the suicide, and her behavior begins to change. Vishal initially questions this change in behavior and takes his wife to the doctor, but soon when she brutally murders the building guards, he takes the help of an exorcist, Sarita (Rekha). After investigation, they quickly discover that the woman did not commit suicide but was murdered. To help the spirit leave Swati’s body, Vishal hatches a plan to catch the culprit. Bhoot is renowned for its atmospheric horror and powerful performances, particularly by Urmila Matondkar, who received praise for her portrayal of a ghost-possessed woman.
1920
Director: Vikram Bhatt
Discard: Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma and Indraneil Sengupta.
Set in 1920, the film follows Arjun (Rajneesh Duggal), an architect, who decides to marry a girl from a different caste named Lisa (Adah Sharma), against her family’s wishes. But, when his family tries to kill Lisa, Arjun runs away from his Hindu identity and decides to move away. Arjun and Lisa get married and move into a haunted mansion in a remote town in India. Shortly after their arrival, strange and paranormal events begin to occur, deeply upsetting the couple. Lisa becomes possessed by an evil spirit and Arjun enlists the help of a local priest named Father Thomas to save his wife. As Arjun delves into the history of the mansion, he discovers that it harbors dark secrets and has a sinister past. He discovers a woman named Gayatri and her tragic love affair with a man named Mohan (Indraneil Sengupta), whose spirit now possesses Lisa. The film is known for its similarities in some scenes from classic horror movies such as The Exorcist, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and others.
Raj
Director: Vikram Bhatt
Discard: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea and Malini Sharma
Raaz follows Sanjana and Aditya, a couple who move to Ooty to save their failing marriage. At first, the couple enjoy their stay, but Sanjana begins to have strange experiences, such as hearing a woman screaming in the forest. Aditya, on the other hand, dismisses her worries, blaming Sanjana’s addiction to sleeping pills for everything. After receiving advice from her friend, Sanjana visits Professor Swaroop and tells him about the strange experiences. When Swaroop goes to her house, he announces about the presence of a vengeful spirit. Sanjana later discovers that the spirit is of a woman named Malini who had an extramarital affair with her husband, but when he refused to continue their relationship, Malini committed suicide. Swaroop informs him that Malini’s soul attempted to separate Sanjana and Aditya in order to take him with her to the afterlife.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Director: Priyadarshan
Discard: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale.
The film’s story centers on a young couple, Siddharth (Shiney Ahuja) and Avni (Vidya Balan), who move to their ancestral palace in Rajasthan. Unbeknownst to them, the palace is believed to be haunted by the vengeful spirit of Manjulika, a dancer who was murdered by the Emperor for having an illicit relationship with a courtier. Dr. Aditya Shrivastav (Akshay Kumar), a friend of Siddharth and a psychiatrist, is asked to look into the bizarre happenings at the palace. Aditya investigates the mystery, he uncovers a tragic background as well as a web of deception and revenge.
With an emphasis on psychological thrills, the film combines elements of comedy, suspense, and horror. It examines issues such as mental illness, superstition and the influence of faith.
Street
Director: Amar Kaushik
Discard: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.
Based on an urban legend from Karnataka, Stree is about a witch who abducts men at night when they are alone and leaves behind only their clothes. During the four days of a religious festival each year, a spirit known as Stree who hunts men and abducts them, causing many disappearances over the years, is believed to exist by the citizens of the town of Chanderi . “O Stree, come tomorrow” is written in Hindi (O Stree, Kal Aana) on the entrances of all houses to protect the occupants from his wrath. Men are also advised not to go out alone after 10 p.m. during the festive season and to travel in groups for safety reasons, which is similar to the advice women generally receive for their own safety. The story revolves around Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) who develops feelings for a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor). As the plot develops, Vicky and her companions search for a solution to the mystery of Stree’s legend as well as a way to keep its wrath from falling on the town.
