HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES postpones US dates due to JOHNNY DEPP’s ‘painful’ ankle injury

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRESwhich consist of AEROSMITHIt is Joe Perryactor Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooperwith producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksenwere forced to reschedule their three US tour dates originally scheduled to take place later this week.

According to an official statement from the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES“Johnny suffered a painful ankle injury following his recent appearances and his doctor advised him not to travel. He’s devastated by this turn of events, but can’t wait to get some rest so the four Vampires can give their best on the European tour.”

All tickets will be honored for the new dates:

July 28 – Boston, MA – Wang Theater Boch Center

July 29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

July 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES will release their first live album, “Living in Rio”June 2 via earMUSIC.

In 2015, the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES not only released their first album, but also played one of their biggest concerts, which will now be released as their first live album. After this success and media interest in the ultimate rock band, sold-out concerts and worldwide tours followed, and in 2019, finally, the second album “Increase”. With over 50,000 physical units sold, millions of streams and worldwide coverage in major magazines later, fans, press and the band were ready to put these songs on stage. Unfortunately, part of the tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will finally be made up for this summer. As it should be, the first live album will be released a few days earlier.

The three legends first came together to record in 2015, bonding over a shared love for their favorite songs and a desire to celebrate their “dead and drunk friends” by performing the songs of fallen heroes. Rowdy performances ensued around the world.

In 2019, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour that included a sold-out show at the famed Greek Theater in Los Angeles and was voted “Best Performance” of 2018 at Wembley Arena in London.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES‘ second album “Increase”produced by Tommy Henriksen and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, has been hailed as one of the purest, most enjoyable and enjoyable rock and roll albums of 2019, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form. Unlike their 2015 debut album, the latest album consisted mostly of original material, written by the band. There is, however, in the spirit of the VAMPIRES‘ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by legendary rockers who died far too young.

Four years ago, Cooper said Billboard on his chemistry with Depp And Pear: “It’s a very strange thing about it. You have three alpha males who are used to running the show, and all of a sudden, three guys are sitting there with no argument. The whole thing is, ‘Okay , let’s try this.’ Every time they sent me a track with scratch vocals on it, if I worked on it and cut it and did my thing, it would become a Alice song. I took my fingerprints off it. I heard the song and I said, ‘Let’s do it the way it was written.’ My instinct might be that this part is too long or the intro is too long, but that’s what makes it interesting.”

Re HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES‘ decision to record a second album to follow on from 2015 “Hollywood Vampires”which debuted at number 43 on the Billboard 200, Cooper said: “We looked at each other and were like, ‘Let’s do another album, but let’s make this an original.’ And just like that, Johnny wrote, Jo wrote, tommy I was writing, I was writing and we all put it together while I was on tour. tommy produced it, and the next thing you know, we had an album. What’s cool is that it doesn’t look like a Alice album, it doesn’t look like a AEROSMITH album: It sounds like a HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES album.”

