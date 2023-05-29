



ChatGPT suggests four actors who can play Lord Ram in Adipurush instead of Prabhas

Adipurush, Om Raut’s magnum opus, is about to be released. The film, based on the epic Ramayana, will hit screens in just over three weeks. Although there was massive buzz and anticipation for the film, some fans and social media users also complained about the casting choices. Prabhas, who plays Raghava (based on Lord Ram) in the film, has been praised by some and criticized by others for his looks. We asked AI chatbot ChatGPT for suggestions of Indian actors who might be “better suited” for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. The chatbot notes that “casting decisions for films are subjective and depend on a variety of factors, including the director’s vision, character requirements, and the actor’s fit for the role.” Turning to speculation, it suggests four Indian actors “who could potentially be suitable for the role of Lord Ram”. Hrithik Roshan The first name suggested by ChatGPT for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush is Hrithik Roshan. Noting that the actor is “known for his charismatic presence and acting abilities,” the chatbot says he has “shown off his talent in a variety of roles, including historical and mythological figures.” ChatGPT’s recommendation states that “his physique and dedication to his craft could make him a strong candidate for the role.” Akshay Kumar ChatGPT suggests that Akshay Kumar might also be suitable as Raghava/Lord Ram. Stating that the actor’s “disciplined approach to roles could make him a suitable choice” to play the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the chatbot says: “He also excelled in action sequences and could bring the intensity necessary for the character.” Ayushmann Khurrana A left-field choice for the role of Lord Ram, according to ChatGPT is Ayushmann Khurrana. The chatbot notes that the actor “has been critically acclaimed for his versatile performances and ability to portray different characters convincingly.” In its suggestion, the AI ​​bot says “Ayushmann’s nuanced acting style and ability to portray emotional depth could make him an interesting choice for Lord Ram.” Vicky Kaushal Stating that “Vicky Kaushal has shown her talent in a range of roles,” ChatGPT recommends her as the final alternative for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. The chatbot says the actor “has a strong screen presence and the ability to bring depth to his performances.” ChatGPT clarifies that “it is important to remember that these suggestions are purely speculative”. Ultimately, how Prabhas will fare as Lord Ram in Adipurush will be clear once the film hits screens on June 19. The Om Raut movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devadatta Nage. With a reported budget of over Rs 600 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film ever made.

