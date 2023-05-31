Kangana Ranaut Blows the Lid on Bollywood’s Patriarchal Norms; shares the video of Priyanka Chopra





Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut is making headlines again with her latest statements on Bollywood pay disparity. The actress, who has been at the forefront of solving the problem of nepotism in the industry, has now claimed that she is the only one who gets paid on par with male actors, while many actresses in foreground would work for free. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana reacted to an interview with Priyanka Chopra where Priyanka candidly discussed the pay gap in Bollywood. Featured Video The Thalaivii actress has spoken out on the matter, saying she was the first to fight for pay parity and faced the disgusting reality of her contemporaries offering to work the same roles for free. she was negotiating. She further alleged that most A-list actresses work for free and offer other favors lest roles be taken away from them. Kangana also criticized the practice of these actresses of posting articles claiming to be the highest paid while she maintains that she is the only one truly paid as male actors. The Queen actress wrote: His real wives before me simply submitted to these patriarchal standards I was the first to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing I faced doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles I was negotiating for I can say with confidence that most A-listers (women) do movies for free while doing other favors because they’re worried the roles will go to the right people and then are cleverly posting that they are the highest paid haha ​​in the film industry everyone knows that i am the only one who gets paid like male actors and no one else and they have no one ‘other to blame at least now.’ Priyanka Chopra, during her interview, revealed that she never experienced pay parity in Bollywood despite having worked in almost 60 films. She said she usually gets about 10% of what her male co-actors are paid, pointing to the substantial pay gap that many actresses still face in the industry. During the interview, Priyanka Chopra said: I never had pay parity in Bollywood. I’ve shot nearly 60 films there, but I’ve never been paid as much as my male co-actor. I would be paid about 10% of my male co-actor. It (the pay gap) is dramatically large and so many girls still have to deal with it. While on the professional front Kangana’s upcoming projects, she is set to play the role of Indira Gandhi in the biopic titled ‘Emergency’. Additionally, she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie “Tejas” and will make her producer debut with the movie “Tiku Weds Sheru,” starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Tamil moviegoers will see her as the main character in “Chandramukhi 2”, a nautch girl role alongside Raghava Lawrence.

