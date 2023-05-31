Actor John Beasley dies aged 79





Actor John Beasley, who is best known for starring in the television seriesEverwoodas well as co-starring inWalk with your head held highin 2004 alongside Dwayne Johnson, died on Tuesday, May 30, at the age of 79. No cause of death was revealed by Beasley’s son Michael when he broke the news. Michael Beasley wrote on Facebook: Many know it’s part of life, but that doesn’t make it any easier. I lost my best friend today. They say you should never meet your heroes because they’re not who you thought they were. It’s so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. I love you more. Beasley came to acting late in life and did not turn professional until he was 40. He once saidWOWwhy it took him so long to consider acting as a serious profession. I was raising my family. I have two sons that I’m very proud of, and I thought being a father and watching those kids grow up was more important, he said in 2020. His other credits include sports filmslittle big league,RudyAndThe Mighty Ducks. But it was probably his performance in the years 1997The Apostlethis caused Beasley’s big break, where he played a preacher alongside Robert Duvall, and together they started a new church. In real life, Beasley opened the John Beasley Theater & Workshop in his native Omaha, Nebraska. More recently, he starred inThe Purge: Anarchyas well as in a theatrical production ofNotebookin Chicago. The Empowerment Networks African American Leadership Conference honored the actor as a legend, to which he replied, I don’t consider myself a legend. I’m honored that there are those who think of me this way. Beasley leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Judy, two sons, Mike and Tyrone and a basketball grandson, Malik. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

