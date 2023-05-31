Ranveer Singh signs with Hollywood talent agency WME | Bollywood

Ranveer Singh takes a few steps in Hollywood. The actor has signed for worldwide representation with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). He made his acting debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy group Baaja Baaraat, starring Anushka Sharma. Since then he has headlined several hits like Simmba and Gully Boy. Ranveer has also been appointed as a brand ambassador for several international organizations and endorses many premium products. (Also read: Ranveer Singh takes break and travels with dad to Abu Dhabi in new ad, disappointed later. Watch) Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Ranveer signs with Hollywood agency WME

According to a report in Deadline, Ranveer will now be represented globally by WME. They represent Hollywood stars like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner. He will also be represented by Indias Collective Artists Network. Another report from risk and finance consultancy Kroll says the actor has a brand value of $181.7 million. He also adds that Ranveer was India’s most liked celebrity in 2022.

What’s next for Ranveer?

While Ranveer had a less than stellar year in 2022 with the films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus not doing well at the box office, his next film should certainly be generating excitement. He plays alongside Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The first posters for the film were recently released on director Karan’s birthday last week.

Ranveer’s international partnerships

The actor has partnered with the English Premier League in India as well as the National Basketball Association (NBA) as their brand ambassador in India. He often travels to their events in India and abroad. Ranveer participated in this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recently, he was in New York for the relaunch of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store. Other celebrities like actor Florence Pugh and BTS singer Jimin were also in attendance for the event. The actor also launched his own label IncInk, to showcase talented Indian animators and rappers.

Deepika is already represented by an agency

Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone signed up with Hollywood talent agency ICM in 2021. They portray actors like Olivia Colman and Regina King. She attended this year’s Academy Awards to perform SS Rajamouli’s RRR Telugu song Naatu Naatu. She is also an ambassador for the fashion brand Louis Vuitton.