San Diego County Fair returns with “Get Out There” theme





The San Diego County Fair returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 7, with the theme Get Out There, plus new acts, including a 200 drone show during opening week and returning favorites . The fair will run until Tuesday July 4th. Here are some of the highlights: Entertainment The Hilltop High School Emerald Effect Band and Color Guard will play the National Anthem and lead a parade to commemorate Fairs Opening Day beginning at 10:45 a.m. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will make its debut at the fair, featuring sawing, ax throwing, log rolling and other feats of strength and skill. Returning acts include the Flying Royals Spectacular, a trapeze performance which will run every 10-15 minutes from 1.30pm each day. And the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs are back for another six-race-a-day season. For the daily entertainment schedule, visit sdfair.com/events. Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly delivered to your inbox News, reports and sports on La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from La Jolla Light. Gigs Train will help open the San Diego County Fair with a concert on Wednesday, June 7. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) Among the highlights, the pop-rock band Train will perform on the grandstand stage at 7:30 p.m. on the opening day. Tickets cost between $40 and $95 and include admission to the fair. R&B legends Boyz II Men will take to the Grandstand stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, with tickets starting at $35 (also includes lounge admission). Nelly will be among the performers at the San Diego County Fair, appearing at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. (Lauren Wilson) Other musical acts throughout the fair include Alabama, Grupo Bronco, Los Tigres del Norte, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stephen Marley, Nelly and Switchfoot. Additionally, comedian Kevin Hart will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9. For the complete concert schedule, visit sdfair.com/events/concerts. Food From a peanut butter and jelly fried chicken sandwich from Dees Fried Chicken to a 1-pound block of fried mozzarella from Cheesy Chef, the fair’s food vendors will be offering their latest creations along with classic favorites from the fair. Wicked Kitchen in Plaza de Mexico will offer several plant-based options, including a jalapeo gouda burger and desserts. Beverages The wine festival on Saturday, June 17 will feature award-winning offerings from wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast competition. This will be followed on Saturday July 1 by an International Beer Festival where guests can taste some of the most renowned beers from around the world. For the first time, the fair will host a speakeasy called The Secret Stache at an undisclosed location near the arena. Final A 4th of July fireworks show will conclude the fair, starting at 9 p.m. Seats are $20 to $25. days and times The lounge will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, except from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4. Tickets Adult tickets for ages 13-61 are $15 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as Monday, July 3. Prices are $20 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and July 4th. For patrons 62 and older, tickets are $12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. Prices are $17 Friday through Sunday and July 4th. Admission for children ages 6-12 is free on Fridays, $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $17 on weekends and July 4th. Children 5 and under are admitted free daily. For tickets, visit sdfair.com/p/tickets. La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lajollalight.com/news/events/story/2023-05-31/san-diego-county-fair-returns-with-the-theme-get-out-there The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos