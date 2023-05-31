Bollywood celebrities with the most followers on Instagram

Instagram is a social networking platform that serves as a photo and video archive. Photos, videos, stories and other content can be shared. It has grown significantly in popularity as an influence-based income method for people. Your chances of being approached by a brand for more money-making ads increase with the number of followers you have.

For Bollywood stars, Instagram has become a powerful tool to connect with their followers and share snippets of their personal and professional lives. Bollywood stars have amassed a massive number of Instagram followers in the realm of Indian cinema, where popularity knows no bounds. With their intriguing posts and interesting information, these superstars have amassed millions of social media followers. They offer a unique insight into their opulent lives, offering incredible fashion choices and behind-the-scenes looks.

Instagram has also become a major promotional channel for Bollywood celebrities. They use it to generate excitement and discussion about upcoming projects by posting teasers, trailers, and posters. They also interact with their audience through live events, Q&A sessions and contests, creating a sense of belonging.

The influence of Bollywood stars on Instagram goes beyond their huge fan base and includes corporate partnerships and endorsements. They gain millions of followers through their notoriety and involvement on the site, making them sought-after brand ambassadors who can sell them products or services.

Let’s explore the worlds of these celebrities and learn the stories behind their huge Instagram followers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (87.7M)

Due to her high popularity, active social media presence, powerful attitude, cross-cultural appeal, and media exposure, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most followed Bollywood stars on Instagram. She has a devoted following all over the world due to her success as an actress in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka frequently interacts with fans by posting information about her daily life, work and charitable activities. As UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, she tackles societal issues and serves as a role model for millions.

Her appeal on the platform has also been bolstered by the attention her varied background and marriage to Nick Jonas has received from international media. Additionally, she frequently posts adorable photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Shraddha Kapoor (80.8M)

Shraddha Kapoor’s diverse talents and heartfelt presence have made her a social media sensation. Despite not having many films released, she has a large fan base outside of the acting industry. She captivates audiences around the world as a talented singer and dancer, attracting a large fan base.

Shraddha Kapoor’s popularity is further boosted by her authentic and uncensored approach on social media. She builds a sincere relationship with her followers by providing behind-the-scenes photos, workout routines, and family moments. Fans are responding favorably to her openness to accepting her authentic self, which includes sharing photos without filters.

Alia Bhatt (77.5M)

Due to her blossoming career as a Bollywood actress and her approachable personality, Alia Bhatt has gained a large following on Instagram. She has a large fan base thanks to her outstanding cinematic performances, in her recent films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings, which translates into a strong presence on the online platform. Alia frequently engages with her followers by posting glimpses of her personal life such as travels, workout routines, her cute cat Robert, and some of her candid moments. Its sense of style and its partnerships with renowned brands also attract fashion fans. She also makes many makeup or skincare routine videos with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The actress also recently became the global ambassador for famous luxury brand Gucci and was also seen recently at the Gucci Cruise fashion show in Seoul, South Korea. She also made her Met Gala debut and is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. These are some of the reasons why his fans and followers love him.

Deepika Padukone (74.1M)

Deepika Padukone is well known on Instagram for various reasons. She has a huge fan base which reflects her remarkable career as a very talented Bollywood actress. Deepika is a well-known fashion star who has worked with prestigious brands and is famous for her excellent sense of style. By sharing personal thoughts and behind-the-scenes photos, she actively engages her followers and builds genuine relationships. Deepika has also garnered a lot of attention and recognition for her work as a mental health advocate.

Its widespread reputation, which includes Hollywood productions and widespread commercial endorsements, has increased its appeal. The actress was also recently part of the Oscars and the FIFA World Cup and has represented the country on many international platforms. The actress has also recently launched her own Indian brand of skin-acre and is often seen endorsing it on her Instagram.

Katrina Kaif (72.8M)



There are several reasons why Katrina Kaif has gained popularity on Instagram. For starters, she caught the eye when she launched the cosmetics brand and used social media influencers to market the business. She also interacts with her followers by posting updates on her work, workout regimen, and fashion choices.

As a Bollywood actress, she already had a large fan base, which translated into a substantial following on Instagram. After being married to one of Bollywood’s most famous actors, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina is often seen sharing several posts regarding the candid moments of her life such as wedding photos, festival celebrations, her family and breathtaking travels with her husband.

Jacqueline Fernandez (66.8M)



Jacqueline Fernandez has gained popularity on Instagram for a variety of factors. Due to her breathtaking beauty and impeccable fashion sense, which established her as a style star, her followers look forward to her dazzling photo shoots and dark carpet ensembles. An active Bollywood actress named Jacqueline uses Instagram to document her behind-the-scenes experiences and promotional efforts. She has a significant second due to her dedication to wellness and fitness. Jacqueline shares her workout routines, yoga poses and wellness tips with her followers to inspire them to embrace healthier lifestyles. Jacqueline Fernandez’s fascinating material has helped her establish a strong following on Instagram.