Entertainment
Bollywood LGBTQ movies you need to watch right away
Bollywood movies are seen as a mirror of society. In recent years, Indian filmmakers have tackled sensitive topics considered taboo and created films that are not only touching but often educational. One such topic that has been explored in depth is LGBTQ representation in Bollywood films. Representation of the queer community has been a topic of discussion and progress for a very long time, as we as an industry have come a long way in talking about the issues facing the community.
Historically, Bollywood films portrayed LGBTQ characters and themes with stereotypes, clichés and limited nuance. They were often depicted with exaggerated mannerisms, caricatures and offensive stereotypes. And while we still have a long way to go, there has been a gradual move towards more authentic and inclusive portrayals in recent times.
Bollywood has started producing movies that portray LGBTQ characters with more depth, empathy, and sensitivity. This shift can be attributed to changing social attitudes, increased awareness, and the efforts of filmmakers, actors, and activists who advocate for community rights and representation. Now, as we enter Pride Month in June, here’s a list of LGBTQ movies you can binge watch in celebration.
10 LGBTQ Movies To Celebrate Pride Month
Bollywood has made strides in LGBTQ representation, but it’s an ongoing journey. There is a growing awareness of the importance of authentic representations and the need for positive representation which can contribute to the acceptance and understanding of community in Indian society. Here are some films that have achieved this feat thanks to their inspiring stories. Check out the list here:
Directed by: Deepa Mehta
Discard: Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das
Release date: November 5, 1998
Synopsis: Fire is loosely based on Ismat Chughtais’ 1942 story titled Look (The quilt). It revolves around two women in unhappy marriages, who eventually develop a sexual relationship. The film shamelessly dissects topics like lesbianism and free speech.
Learn more about the film: Fire is one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to explicitly address same-sex relationships. It is also the first film to feature a lesbian relationship.
Image credit: IMDb
2
/ten
My brother… Nikhil
Directed by: Oneir
Discard: Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, Victor Banerjee, Purab Kohli
Release date: March 25, 2005
Synopsis: My brother… Nikhil zoomed in on AIDS awareness in India and also subtly dealt with homosexuality. The film is based on the life of Dominic dSouza, who was an AIDS activist in Goa and the city’s patient zero for the virus. It takes you through the life of a man who, after being diagnosed with AIDS in the early 90s, was forcibly quarantined and neglected by society.
Learn more about the movie: This moving film was critically acclaimed around the world.
Image credit: IMDb
Directed by: Oneir
Starring: Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Bose, Nandita Das, Arjun Mathur, Sanjay Suri, Anurag Kashyap, Purab Kohli, Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul
Release date: April 29, 2011
Synopsis: I am consists of four short films titled Omar, Afia, Abhimanyu, And Megha. Each segment of the film is based on true stories. Omar talks about the abuse of gay rights. Abhimanyu is about a person struggling with their sexual identity while dealing with the trauma of being sexually abused as a child.
Learn more about the movie: Six different languages are spoken in I amand so the movie was released with Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Kashmiri subtitles.
Image credit: IMDb
4
/ten
Daisy with a straw
Directed by: Shonali Bose
Discard: Kalki Koechlin, Revathi, Sayani Gupta, William Moseley
Release date: April 17, 2015
Synopsis: Daisy with a straw talks about the concepts of sexuality, inclusion, self-love and self-acceptance. The film tells the story of a bisexual teenager with different abilities, Laila, and her journey of exploring her sexuality. She has suffered from cerebral palsy since birth and is confined to a wheelchair. But despite her condition, she is stubborn to live her life normally. She decides to go to New York to continue her studies and explores her life there, while falling in love with a boy and a girl. The film follows her journey to finally accept that she is bisexual.
Learn more about the movie: Daisy with a straw premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. It also screened at Tallinn Black Nights, BFI London, Vesoul Festival of Asian Cinema and Galway Film Fleadh.
Image credit: IMDb
Directed by: Apurva Asrani
Discard: Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao
Release date: February 26, 2016
Synopsis: The film is based on the life of Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University. He was filmed having sex with a rickshaw puller at his home in a sting directed by local media. The film tells how his life and reputation were in shambles until a journalist tried to give him his life back.
Learn more about the movie: The film received a standing ovation at the 20th Busan International Film Festival.
Image credit: IMDb
Directed by: Shakun Batra
Discard: Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor
Release date: March 18, 2016
Synopsis: Kapoor & Sons revolves around the story of two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers cardiac arrest. The film deals with dysfunctional families in the most delicate way with a subplot dealing with homosexuality. The eldest son, Rahul, comes out as gay, creating turmoil in his family life.
Learn more about the movie: The film was made on a budget of approximately $3 million. (INR 28 crores). It grossed around $17 million. (INR 148 crore) worldwide, and was declared a box office blockbuster.
Image credit: IMDb
7
/ten
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Directed by: Shelly Chopra Dhar
Discard: Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Abhishek Duhan, Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Brijendra Kala, Alka Kaushal and Kanwaljit Singh
Release date: February 1, 2019
Synopsis: elkdtal revolves around the story of Sweety Chaudhary. She is a closeted lesbian and the film is about her efforts to date her conservative, orthodox Punjabi family, and the drama that ensues.
Learn more about the movie: The screenplay was selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the main collection of its library.
Picture Credit: IMDb
8
/ten
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Directed byHitesh Kewalya
Discard: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo
Release date: February 21, 2020
Synopsis: A sort of sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), the film tackles the theme of homosexuality through humour. The story revolves around the life of two homosexuals Kartik Singh and Aman Tripathi, who are in love. While Kartik is quite open about his sexuality, Aman struggles to tell his family he’s in love with a man. The drama continues when Aman’s father decides to marry him off to a girl.
Learn more about the movie: Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan won a gross amount of approximately 8 million USD. (INR 72.36 crore) in India and around USD 1 million. (INR 14.03 crore) overseas.
Image credit: IMDb
9
/ten
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Directed by: Abishek Kapoor
Discard: Vaani Kapoor
Release date: December 10, 2021
Synopsis: The story revolves around Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. Everything seems fine until Manu discovers that Maanvi is a trans woman. Manu decides to end the relationship, only to realize later the serious mistake he made.
Learn more about the movie: The film made around 4 million USD. (INR 33.64 crore) in India and USD 596,285 (INR 4.93 crore) abroad.
Image credit: IMDb
Directed by: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Discard: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa
Release date: February 11, 2022
Synopsis: Badhaai Do is a romantic comedy that revolves around two queer people, Sumi and Shardul. The duo enter into a lavender marriage in order to keep their respective families happy and remain heterosexual in the eyes of society. However, the families eventually find out the truth, followed by a series of emotional scenes that will also make you mushy. The film effortlessly speaks to the importance of the freedom to love, while exposing people’s conservative attitude towards the LGBTQ community.
Learn more about the movie: The film is a spiritual sequel to Badhaai Ho (2018).
Image credit: IMDb
Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy of IMDb
|
