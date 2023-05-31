Bollywood LGBTQ movies you need to watch right away

Bollywood movies are seen as a mirror of society. In recent years, Indian filmmakers have tackled sensitive topics considered taboo and created films that are not only touching but often educational. One such topic that has been explored in depth is LGBTQ representation in Bollywood films. Representation of the queer community has been a topic of discussion and progress for a very long time, as we as an industry have come a long way in talking about the issues facing the community.

Historically, Bollywood films portrayed LGBTQ characters and themes with stereotypes, clichés and limited nuance. They were often depicted with exaggerated mannerisms, caricatures and offensive stereotypes. And while we still have a long way to go, there has been a gradual move towards more authentic and inclusive portrayals in recent times.

Bollywood has started producing movies that portray LGBTQ characters with more depth, empathy, and sensitivity. This shift can be attributed to changing social attitudes, increased awareness, and the efforts of filmmakers, actors, and activists who advocate for community rights and representation. Now, as we enter Pride Month in June, here’s a list of LGBTQ movies you can binge watch in celebration.

10 LGBTQ Movies To Celebrate Pride Month

Bollywood has made strides in LGBTQ representation, but it’s an ongoing journey. There is a growing awareness of the importance of authentic representations and the need for positive representation which can contribute to the acceptance and understanding of community in Indian society. Here are some films that have achieved this feat thanks to their inspiring stories. Check out the list here: