Alec Baldwin Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery: Actor Enjoys New ‘Quality of Life’ After Suffering from ‘Severe Chronic Pain’ | Ents & Arts News





Alec Baldwin underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering “severe chronic pain”, his wife has said. The 65-year-old American actorwho was in the spotlight after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of the western film Rust in October 2021, received a new “quality of life” following the successful operation. Sharing a photo on Instagram of the two of them from a hospital bed, the star’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 39, wrote: “Alec got a new hip today…it was long overdue . “We’ve been through so much together…as a partner and while you heal, I so want you to leave this very intense chapter of chronic pain behind and improve your quality of life.” She then thanked the doctors and hospital staff for getting her 11-year-old husband “safely through this”. Baldwin was one of those who left a comment, writing “and you. Thank you..” – praising his wife. Picture:

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021

The health update is coming after all criminal charges against Baldwin for the death of Ms Hutchins have been dropped. Prosecutors in Santa Fe, in the US state of New Mexico, had pursued two manslaughter charges until ‘new facts’ came to light that ‘required further investigation and forensic analysis’ . Learn more:

Alec Baldwin’s Next Movie Is About A Tragic Shooting

Alec Baldwin says he’s ‘grateful’ for his support

All criminal charges against the actor dropped In April, prosecutors said they were unable to proceed with the case, but the decision to dismiss the charges did not “absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability”. Baudouin then thanked his fans for their support when filming on Rust resumed last month. Picture:

Baldwin on the set of Rust as criminal charges were dropped

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had here,” he wrote, posting a photo showing him in costume, while praising Montana, where they had filmed. Days after filming wrapped on Rust, Baldwin is reportedly signed on for his next film, which will focus on what happened when four students were shot and killed during a protest at Ohio University against the war in Vietnam in 1970. Baldwin would star as Kent State President Robert White in the upcoming Kent State film.

