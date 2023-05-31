Frantic 911 calls detail Floridas Hollywood Beach shooting chaos as 6 injured remain hospitalized

By Nouran Salahieh, Amy Simonson and Denise Royal, CNN

(CNN) — Audio of 911 calls details panic that unfolded during Memorial Day shooting which injured nine people near South Florida’s bustling Hollywood Beach Broadwalk an incident in which six of the gunshot victims were still hospitalized on Tuesday.

The Monday night shooting, which police say began as an altercation between two groups, sent people running down a crowded sidewalk and jumping into the sand nearby, as seen in beach camera video from the city.

Several callers said they heard gunshots and saw people on the ground in 911 audio that Hollywood police released on Tuesday.

Come to Hollywood Beach, a 911 caller says. Please, on the beach. They shoot here.

The caller told the dispatcher that someone near him on the beach had been hit.

Another caller said she heard rapid gunfire and rushed to a nearby hotel, where she said people were hiding against a wall. She described hearing three rapid gunshots, a pause, then two more gunshots, according to the recording.

One person told a dispatcher that he did not see a shooter, but two people were shot. Two people have been hit so far. Two people were beaten, a lady and another lady, he said.

Four minors between the ages of 1 and 17 and five adults between the ages of 25 and 65 were injured in the shooting, police said. Two men suspected of being linked to the shooting have been arrested for possession of weapons and investigators are looking for at least three other people, Hollywood police said.

The Memorial Day shooting was one of at least 264 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archiveswhich defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

As of Tuesday afternoon, four minors and two adults remained in hospital, said Hollywood Beach Police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, who described their condition as stable.

Hollywood is about 20 miles north of Miami and home to Hollywood Beach, a popular tourist destination. The shooting happened near Johnson Street and the North Broadwalk, a busy palm-lined pedestrian walkway adjacent to the beach with restaurants and shops.

Affidavits detail charges against 2 who were arrested

Officers arrested several people Monday after the shooting, which led to the arrest of two men on weapons charges, Bettineschi said.

The two people arrested were Keshawn Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, according to police affidavits. Both were arrested in connection with the shooting after being found with guns in their backpacks, according to the documents, which do not charge them with the shooting.

A witness who worked in the area reported seeing the shooting and an argument leading up to it, according to an affidavit. An unidentified shooting suspect approached Stewart and placed a handgun in his backpack, the witness said, according to the affidavit.

The witness took cellphone photos of the unidentified suspect and Stewart and gave them to police, the document says.

Police then arrested Stewart and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his bag, according to the document. Stewart did not have a license and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the affidavit.

A gun was also found in a backpack Deslouches was carrying after an officer approached him and a group of men who matched descriptions given by witnesses, according to an affidavit. The serial number of the firearms appeared to have been tampered with and was unreadable at the time of our investigation, the document said.

Police found the firearm was stolen from Miami-Dade County, according to the affidavit.

Deslouches was arrested for theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and altering or deleting a firearm serial number, according to the affidavit.

Hollywood police have dozens of officers assigned to the beach on busy holiday weekends, allowing for an immediate response, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy told reporters on Tuesday. Many 911 callers had also described seeing officers arrive at the scene.

Levy was confident police would apprehend the three other people investigators were still looking for in connection with the shooting, he said.

When you do something like this in broad daylight, with CCTV cameras along our boardwalk, you will be identified, and you will be arrested and brought to justice, Levy said. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior.

CNN spoke to a tourist who was on the beach Monday when gunfire broke out.

We were sitting on those chairs, the three of us, and then we heard the gunshots, Paige Simmons told CNN Carlos Suarez. My mother told me, go back to the hotel, so we ran. We had the door open, so we ran inside and we were looking out the window and everyone was scattering, running, ducking, trying to find places to hide.

