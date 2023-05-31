Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood actors ‘They’ve lost their backbone’ and criticizes them for allowing fashion to take over films at Cannes, ‘They’re busy doing brand promotions’





Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is well known for his work like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files. However, more than his films, he often makes headlines for his controversial tweets, taking aim at Bollywood celebrities and filmmakers. Vivek recently reminded everyone that the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival is for showing movies, and it’s not a fashion show. His tweet also received a massive reaction from several celebrities. Now the filmmaker develops his point of view. When Vivek Agnihotri went to Cannes to promote his film The Tashkent Files, he immediately saw that “it has become more of a fashion show”. As reported by Hindustan Times, he said, I witnessed models (actors and influencers) wearing weird outfits being the main attraction on the red carpet. And the greatest actors and directors passed on, and nobody cared about them. In fact, they were pushed around. When asked why Bollywood actors are silent about this whole scenario of fashion taking over films at Cannes, Vivek Agnihotri retorts, They are busy doing brand promotions, and that’s why they have to to hush up. It’s like you’re dancing at someone’s wedding and taking money for it, you can’t criticize the wedding food. They no longer have a backbone. Also, Bollywood actors have become social media influencers, so they don’t act anymore. For them, life is cool. The Kashmir Files director called the 76th Cannes Film Festival debut of a number of social media stars on the red carpet “extremely strange and bizarre”. And they even got a lot of limelight. I don’t understand what these influencers have to do with feature films. It was very unfair to the general public because it’s a dumbing down process, he said, adding: You are corrupting (the festival). Nobody cares about the central theme of the festival. No one knows what movie was screened or who won in what category. I’m not commenting on anyone’s skill or ability, but most of the Indian actors who attended Cannes didn’t have any of their films there, and some haven’t even had a release for many years. Vivek Agnihotri continues, hoping that a better judgment will prevail the following year, because Cannes wants to be a festival of significant and original images. Especially movies that make very bold statements and are even controversial. I’m talking about movies that aren’t generally mainstream and won’t have a platform to show otherwise, he concludes. Must Read: Citadel: Priyanka Chopras’ thriller series looks a lot like Don? Here’s how the show apparently has a connection to the action thriller Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

