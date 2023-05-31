What Ted Lasso Did For Mental Health Hollywood Should Do For Disability

Season three of the popular comedy Ted Lasso airing Wednesday, and considering everything the show has done to de-stigmatize mental health, I’m sure it’s no coincidence that the finale is in May, the last day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

As a veteran actor, I’m proud of what the show has done to elevate this important issue by exploring the main characters’ panic attacks after years of trauma. But when it comes to screen representation, we’re still so far behind.

I am not just a veteran actorthat you may have seen on Seinfeld, plus over 150 other TV shows and over 30 movies. I am a disabled actor, who remains terribly underrepresented on screen.

A recent study of streaming service content found that disability remains the largest performance holeand fewer films included characters with disabilities in 2021 than in 2018.

When it comes to access and opportunity, we still often place the onus on performers (people) with disabilities, not on the system, access, laws or employers. And you can’t expect an actor with a disability to break down barriers if they aren’t hired or film sets remain inaccessible.

Throughout my career, I’ve worked with trailblazers like the disabled actor Robert David room (Since CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), organizations such as Ruderman Family Foundation And ADA cable on (with Tari Hartman Squire), and festivals like the ReelAbilities Film FestivalI’ve tried to change that to eliminate bias, erase tropes, change rhetoric, and demand that policies and creators include artists with disabilities.

Growing the representation of disability in Hollywood isn’t just a moral imperative, it’s a business imperative. About one in four people in the United States live with a disability; there is an immediate and positive response from the public when we are successful. And negative consequences when we don’t.

It has been more than 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Actand I can count on one hand the number of years that our industry has attempted to seriously engage with the disability community.

Meanwhile, progress has been made in other areas, traditionally marginalized groups such as women, people of color and LGBTQ people have gained equal opportunity and access to on-screen roles and to the writers’ room, as well as to the production and fulfillment of jobs.

To make the same changes with disability, the industry needs to start engaging with people and trying to remove fears and stigma.

Ted Lasso is a recent example, focusing attention on mental health-related disabilities. In another positive step, popular actor database IMDb has created a self-identification section, which allows all actors and artisans to indicate if they have a disability. This will further help reduce stigma by showing how many of us work with a disability.

Major changes won’t happen until studio executives make a real commitment to hire more people with disabilities for their productions.

Not long ago I sat down with my former partner, the wonderful actor Bryan Cranston, to discuss some of the backlash he received from the disability community for his turn upside downin which he played a quadriplegic.

I said that our community actors with disabilities cannot reach his level of success until we increase opportunities and have equal access. So, I asked him and other people in power to make a change to commit to casting three disabled actors in speaking roles every time they take on a role from a disabled actor. Three against one. I call it the Woodburn report. This would have the added benefit of forcing a production to make sets accessible.

These are difficult changes and can come with difficult conversations. I tell studio heads that they shouldn’t worry about asking actors with disabilities the wrong questions. Just ask them. Especially the most important question: what do you need from us so that you can do your best?

Imagine if every executive asked this question in workplaces across the country, and not just in Hollywood.

Danny Woodburn, a graduate of Abington High School and Temple Universitys School of Communications and Theatre, is perhaps best known for his role as Kramers’ friend Mickey Abbott on Seinfeld. He is a consultant to the National Disability Organization.