Bollywood sweetheart Kiara Advani takes a paw ride, unveiled as Drools Pet Food Ambassador on PAWCAST





MUMBAI, MAY 31, 2023 (GPN): Bollywood’s favorite young superstar, Kiara Advani, has been recruited by Drools, one of India’s leading pet food brands, as its newest brand ambassador. The versatile and bankable actor will represent the brand embodying the values ​​and commitment to quality that Drools Pet Food stands for. Kiara also graced the inaugural episode of Drools’ PAWCAST, where she delighted her fans as she engaged in lively and entertaining conversation with the show’s charismatic canine host. To build excitement, Drools used his Instagram page to post a captivating teaser ahead of the announcement. In the teaser, the cute PAWCAST host invites a special guest to join the greatest PAWCAST of all time. While the video cleverly conceals Kiara’s identity, her voiceover accompanies the invitation, expressing her excitement and gratitude for being invited as the first guest. This strategic approach has sparked conversations and debates among Drools followers, fueling speculation about the identity of the mystery guest. Kiara is a pet lover herself, which is evident to the actress’ huge fan base through her social media. Building on the same thing, the brand has wisely attached itself to Kiara Advani. Speaking about this collaboration, Kiara Advani said: I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Drools Pet Food. Being a dedicated pet lover, I wholeheartedly recognize the importance of providing our beloved furry companions with optimal nutrition. Drools’ unwavering commitment to quality and deep passion for pets resonates deeply with me. Plus, the experience of being Drools’ inaugural PAWCAST guest was truly special, allowing me to connect with pet enthusiasts in a delightfully entertaining way. I look forward to our exciting journey together. “We are delighted to have Kiara Advani as our brand ambassador for Drools Pet Food. Kiara’s dynamic personality and her passion for pets make her an ideal candidate for our brand. With her association, we aim to strengthen our bond with pet owners and providing them with the best nutritional options for their furry companions.We are also thrilled to announce the launch of our PAWCAST series, an exciting and unique platform that brings together fascinating guests for fun and light-hearted conversations with our charismatic canine host.Having Kiara as our inaugural guest added an extra layer of excitement, said Dr Shashank Sinha, CEO and Veterinarian, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd. Drools constantly strives to provide the highest quality pet nutrition and products. The brand understands the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet for a pet’s growth, which is why its in-house team of veterinarians and nutritionists formulate the product which then undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure superior quality food, specific to the growing needs of pets. Kiaras teaser link: https://rb.gy/x1uga

Drools Teaser Link: https://rb.gy/x1lp3

Drools PAWCAST Podcast: https://rb.gy/i08am About Slime:

Drools, India’s only MNC pet food company was established in 2010 by Fahim Sultan and is the flagship brand of DROOLS PET FOOD PRIVATE LIMITED. Established in 2009 to focus on pet nutrition, health and wellness, Drools was born to fill a gap and ensure all pets receive the right kind of clean ingredients with healthy nutrition and balanced. Production of dog and cat food started in 2010 and Drools is now one of the fastest growing pet food brands in South Asia with wide product lines developed according to international quality standards. Export-led growth has been a dominant paradigm for Drools and the company has grown exponentially over the past decade. The first shipment of Drools Daily Nutrition dry dog ​​and cat food was exported to Sri Lanka in 2012 and then to Kathmandu, Nepal the same year. At present, Drools exports to more than 22 countries and some selected countries in the African continents. What started as a minimal product line has now expanded to premium dog food, value brand packs, treats, supplements in addition to dry dog ​​and cat food.

