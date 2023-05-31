The Port of Los Angeles hosts a slew of summer events – Daily Breeze





The San Pedro waterfront will come alive this summer. Among the all-new offerings will be SailGP (Grand Prix) – billed as the “Formula 1” of sailing events in the Port of Los Angeles’ Outer Harbor on July 22-23. Elite sailing teams and athletes will take part in the high-speed yacht racing event which also features live entertainment. Go to the Sail GP website. This is the first time the event has been held in Los Angeles. But that’s not all. From recent Memorial Day weekend and into Labor Day, the Port of Los Angeles will host many familiar favorites, from 4th of July fireworks to auto shows and the Conquer the Bridge race of the labor Day. With work beginning on what will be a new waterfront attraction – West Harbor – and the harbor’s cruise offerings transitioning to year-round, the working harbor is quickly becoming a leisure and entertainment draw. LA Fleet Week, which just ended, went all out, with a preliminary estimate of around 40,000 people during the Memorial Day weekend event. So get out your calendar and start marking the many more dates to come. Some of the events this summer include: San Pedro City Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” 8 p.m. June 2-3: The ballet company’s debut “Swan Lake” will be performed under the stars at Berth 37 in Cabrillo Marina. The 400-seat performance space will provide heaters, although people might want to dress warm anyway – and bring a seat cushion. Free entry. Visit San Pedro City Ballet for more details.

Italy 5K Run LA, 8:00 am June 4: The second annual run begins and ends at Harbor Boulevard and Seventh Street in downtown San Pedro. Arrive 45-60 minutes before the race starts and plan to attend the post-race “festa” at the Piazza, 638 S. Beacon St. Register ahead of time at Raceplace.com/.

Meet the Grunion at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, June 5 and 19: stay up late and hit the beach. The events begin with a 20 hour educational film about Grunion. Then, head to the beach (bring a flashlight and jacket) for a guided viewing, where these curious fish wriggle ashore and cover the sand in the moonlight before riding the tide out to sea. CabrilloMarineAquarium.org.

San Pedro Pride 2023 on the waterfront, June 17: This year’s lineup includes a drag brunch at noon and a flag-raising ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Maritime Museum. Festivities will take place along the new waterfront promenade south of Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard. BridgeCitiesAlliance.com.

Brouwerij West’s Popfuji Summer Series, June 18, Warehouse 9, 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro: Father’s Day kicks off this year’s popular music event. The family and dog favorite has a range of beers and bands, plus crafts to browse at Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles next door. Go to brouwerijwest.com.

Juneteenth Fireworks Spectacular, 8:45 p.m. June 19: Celebrate with fireworks at Cabrillo Beach to honor and recognize the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the United States on this date in 1865. Go to June 19on the Port of LA website for more information.

13th Annual Cars & Stripes Forever!, 6-10 p.m. June 30: Classic cars, entertainment and fireworks kick off the Independence Day festivities. The Classic Car Show features nearly 100 exotic pre-1975 cars and motorcycles displayed on Harbor Boulevard and the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Live bands, gourmet food trucks and a beer garden round out the party festivities. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. More on the Port of Los Angeles website.

72nd John Olguin Fireworks Show, 9:15 p.m. July 4: Bring beach chairs and blankets for this event celebrating America’s Independence Day. Co-sponsored by the Cabrillo Beach Boosters and the Port of Los Angeles. Visit Cabrillo beach boosters for more information.

SailGP, July 22-23: A Grand Prix on the water, this new entry to the Port of Los Angeles features world elite sailing teams and athletes, plus entertainment, in San Pedro’s Outer Harbor . Go to SailGP

Insomniac’s Interstellar Experience, August 19-20: The two-day music festival, which begins at noon each day in the harbor’s outer harbor, blends music, art and imagination. Spectators must be at least 21 years old. Visit Insomniac.com.

Conquer the Bridge, 7:00 a.m. September 4. This Harbor Area favorite offers the rare chance to walk or run over San Pedro’s famous Vincent Thomas Bridge as part of a 5.3-mile course that begins at the intersection of Fifth Street and Harbor Boulevard. Register in advance at conquerthebridge.com/. Ongoing attractions, meanwhile, include the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, Battleship Iowa, SS Lane Victory, Fort MacArthur Museum, Muller House, Banning Museum, and Drum Barracks Civil War Museum. Visit LAWaterfront.org for more information.

