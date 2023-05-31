Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

– Advertisement –

Sonakshi reveals his favorite scene from “Dahaad”: “It was empowering as an actor”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is getting a lot of positive responses for her streaming debut in “Dahaad,” has shared her favorite moment from the series.

In the crime series, Sonakshi tries out the role of a cop, Anjali Bhaati who comes from a lower caste and has been discriminated against since childhood.

Talking about his favorite scene from the show, Sonakshi said, “My favorite scene is when we are going to raid Anand’s father’s house and he won’t let Anjali in because he says she’s gone. ‘a lower caste and that he won’t allow such people in the house. The way this scene was written – the dialogue was so powerful, it was really moving. It was really empowering for me as a actor to be able to say these lines and defend myself.

She further mentioned, “I could feel the power of that one line in my bones that said, ‘It’s not your time to pushto ka. It is the time of Kayda-Kanun ka, the time of Samvidhan ka (It is not the time of your ancestors, today things are judged and decided according to the law and the Constitution). And as a cop, the Constitution gave me the right to enter your home. And if you try to stop me, I’ll sue you for trying to stop my investigation. So I think those are really, really powerful words written and the writers did a fantastic job. And as an actor, for me to perform it was extremely special.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The series is streaming on Prime Video.

Kiara starts dubbing for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’; comes in his Maybach

Mumbai– After a first teaser and the first single ‘Naseeb Se’, the latest news for the upcoming romantic musical ‘Saytaprem Ki Katha’ is that Kiara Advani has started dubbing for her.

Kiara was seen arriving at Bandra’s voice studio in her new Mercedes Maybach. She happily posed for the paparazzi as she got out of her car. Her look, however, was casual and cool. She wore a white t-shirt with a printed jacket and bottom.

“Satayprem Ki Katha” also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. This is Kiara and Kartik’s second collaboration after their hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Siddharth Randeria in key roles, and is slated for release on June 29.

Kiara will also soon begin post-production work on the National Award-winning director’s first Telugu film, the political action thriller “Game Changer”, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

Sara ‘scolded’ her mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1,600, Vicky reveals

Mumbai– Actress Vicky Kaushal has revealed a special secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.

Vicky and Sara will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ promoting the upcoming movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

He reveals: “During the making of this film, one day, I saw Sara scolding Amrita Ma’am. I wondered what had happened, so I asked him if everything was okay. She replied, ‘no yaar, my mother bought a towel worth 1600 rupees.’

“I thought that couldn’t be true; she has to pretend. So I asked her again, and she said yes, that was true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 rupees and she was scolding Madam Amrita for it.

Sara further lightly added, “Sure, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Parineeti blushes when paparazzi ask her about her marriage

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was asked about her wedding date by paparazzi as she walked out of a building.

A video shared by famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Parineeti dressed in an all-white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by photographers.

They asked him, “Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat. (When is the wedding? Say something, don’t shut up).”

Parineeti then pointed to her team member and said, “She knows.”

When photographers asked Parineeti to invite them to the wedding, she was seen blushing. Before leaving in his car, the actor smiled and said “goodbye”.

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha swapped rings in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by family members and politicians.

Kareena draws criticism on social media for ignoring a fan asking for a selfie at the airport

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been slammed on social media by netizens for a video of her ignoring a fan at the airport.

A video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram showed Kareena dressed in all white hoodies paired with sunglasses exiting the airport. In the clip, a female fan can be seen walking behind her asking for a selfie.

However, Kareena is seen ignoring the fan’s request as she continues forward.

This was not well received by many users as they wrote about its behavior in the comments section.

One user said, “The rudest celebrity.”

“How rude,” wrote another.

One said “I don’t like”.

One user wrote: “Behen tera kuch jayega nahi usme…. A selfie was offered to the fans. (IANS)