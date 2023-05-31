A family entertainment center is coming to town

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Space to offer arcade, games, ax throwing

By William Kincaid

Photo submitted

CELINA — A quintet of business partners aim to convert a vacant three-story brick building on Main Street into a wonderland of amusements they say will complement the thriving downtown scene.

By day, the Refinery at 311 S. Main St. will operate like a pumped-up Chuck E. Cheese for families and private functions, complete with a game room, assorted games and miniature bowling alleys.

As night falls, the 15,000 square foot refinery will take on a more adult atmosphere. It will feature fully stocked bars, music, an ax throwing competition and other thrills.

Cody Muhlenkamp, ​​Jacob Poeppelman, Steven Muhlenkamp, ​​Dylan Pottkotter and Brad Green revealed their plans for The Refinery to the newspaper on Tuesday afternoon.

The family entertainment center’s name and planned interior design are a tribute to the area’s oil drilling history. Oil was first discovered locally in 1890; soon after, Grand Lake became the site of the world’s first offshore oil derricks.

Interior demolition is largely complete and construction is scheduled for October, the men said. They expect the refinery to open in mid to late 2024 and employ around 30 people.

The business partners sought to establish what they saw as a missing piece in the region’s booming restaurant, nightlife and tourism sector.

“When you see these big cities with these really fun entertainment options, it’s like, ‘Why can’t we have something like this here too, and just scale it down and still be accessible?'” asked Green.

They want to put their own spin on a family entertainment center that appeals to a wide audience by blending various components – large-scale cooking, entertainment and games involving social interaction like the giant Jenga, all centered around the notion of community. ,

“We had a rough idea of ​​what we wanted to do, but ‘where’ was the hardest part,” Green said.

Photo submitted

The partners saw great potential in the building and property at 311 S. Main St. In the past, the building housed branches of Ohio Northern University and Wright State University and was a former county administrative building.

“The idea of ​​having a historic building, an old building is really appealing,” Green said.

“And the bones of the building are great, its concrete floors,” added Cody Muhlenkamp. “The current structure is in great shape. It’s just a lot of cosmetic fixes.”

The men teamed up with Turfway Entertainment, an Indiana-based company that provides expert advice to family entertainment centers. Turfway was also impressed with the potential of the building – and the Grand Lake area.

“If we’re going to deliver something, we wanted to do it right,” Green said.

Turfway participated in a feasibility study, concept and layout of the refinery.

“It was very helpful in making sure our vision, I guess, was realistic and in coming up with a business plan,” Cody Muhlenkamp said of the bowling alleys.

They designed a layout for the business with the first floor serving as a kitchen. The second floor will feature a mix of social games and four 30-foot-long miniature bowling alleys.

“Each one will have their own seating area and have a VIP atmosphere,” Cody Muhlenkamp said.

The third floor will be similar in design and scope and will contain an arcade and an ax throwing area, they said. Booth floors will include bars and food will be brought to customers via a dumbwaiter and food runners.

Guests will be treated to panoramic views of downtown and parts of Grand Lake from the third floor balcony.

The building will have two main entrances and an outdoor patio section. There’s enough room behind for up to 40 parking spaces, they said.

“During the day it might be birthdays or private events or even corporate events, but as the night progresses the music gets a little louder, it gets a bit darker and it turns more into a crowd of adults,” Cody Muhlenkamp said. .

Photo submitted

Celina’s profile as a tourist destination and recreation center has intensified in recent years due to planned investments by developers and entrepreneurs.

The five men believe The Refinery will elevate that status by providing entertainment for families visiting the Rush Sports Complex for tournaments, Boardwalk Village for vacations and downtown merchants for shopping.

“I think we’re going to attract people from 60 miles away, pretty easily,” Poeppelman said, pointing out that there’s nothing in the area quite like what he and his business partners planned for The Refinery. .

With so much happening locally, both economically and recreationally, more young adults may consider moving or returning to the area, Green said.

“I’ve heard that before from people my age who are considering coming back, being with family,” he said.

The five men represent diverse backgrounds in insurance, real estate, engineering, education and the food industry.

Poeppelman is the principal owner/operator of The Anchor restaurant/bar at 109 S. Main St. The building has undergone renovations led by Lake Edge LLC owners Cody and Sarah Muhlenkamp who are dedicated to revitalizing the center – historic city of the city to stimulate local economy and cultural growth.

“Jacob’s restaurant experience is a big deal for planning and operations,” Cody Muhlenkamp said.