» Decorated music director, former elected president of the board of trustees of Union College





SCHENECTADY A longtime music industry executive and Union College graduate has been elected chairman of the school’s board of trustees. Julie Greifer Swidler has been chosen to succeed Chairman Robert Bertagna, who will continue to serve on the Board. Swidler, a 1979 Union graduate, is currently executive vice president of corporate affairs and general counsel for Sony Music Entertainment, a position she has held for a decade and a half. During her decorated career as a music industry executive, Swidler received the Grammy Foundations ELI Service Award in 2016 and Music.Biz’s Presidents Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2022. Swidler joined the Union board in 2015 and became vice-president in the spring of 2022. She was elected to her new position on May 13. Higher education is expected to face many challenges over the next decade, ranging from a demographic cliff to financial headwinds, Swidler noted in a statement. My top priority is to support Chairman David Harris, the Board and the rest of the union community as we address these challenges and deliver solutions to get better and better for our long-term sustainability. Swidler studied political science at Union, then graduated from Cardozo Law School in New York. While a student at the Schenectady School, Swidler ran the Union College Coffee House and was a member of the Speakers Forum and the College Conduct Committee. I look forward to working with Julie, Harris said in a statement. Her dedication to the Union, combined with her professional experience as a leader in a very dynamic industry, makes her well placed to lead the unions’ next steps. Swidler, a New York resident, serves as vice chairman of the board of the TJ Martell Foundation, which funds medical research to find cures for leukemia, cancer and AIDS. The board chose Julie as its next chair because she is a leader of high principles, strong intellect and deep experience, as well as her ability to build consensus, Bertagna said in a statement. . Julie is also very dedicated to Union College and will be an excellent partner for President Harris. I look forward to supporting Julie in her new role and working with her on a host of new and ongoing initiatives. Contact Ted Remsnyder at [email protected].Follow him on Twitter at @TedRemsnyder. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

