Everwood actor John Beasley dies at 79





John Beasley has died aged 79. Beasley’s death was confirmed on Instagram by his grandson, NBA player Malik Beasley. Malik shared three photos of him and his grandfather, including one of the two on a basketball court. “To the man who put the Beasleys on the map,” he captioned the post. “I can’t believe this day has come, I honestly thought you were invincible and you still are,” Malik added. “You taught me my first lesson in golf, you taught me how to deal with the big lights and success…damn grandpa, I wanted to see you this summer…it’s hard for me man …I’m glad you’re at least sleeping…you’re in a better place and I know you’ll take care of me.” STARS WE LOST IN 2023 APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST Beasley had undergone tests on his liver before he died in a Nebraska hospital, his son told The Hollywood Reporter. Before becoming an actor, Beasley worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. He launched his acting career at the age of 45. “I was raising my family and I have two sons that I’m very proud of, and I thought being a father and watching those kids grow up was more important,” he told WOWT in 2020. Early in his career he landed roles in ‘Brewster Place’, ‘VI Warshawski’, ‘The Mighty Ducks’, ‘Untamed Heart’ and ‘Losing Isaiah’. Other roles include “Rudy”, “Little Big League”, “Crazy in Alabama”, and “The Generals Daughter”. The TV and film star thought his starring role was “The Apostle” with Robert Duvall. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Beasley has also dabbled in acting and was recently working on the musical adaptation of ‘The Notebook’. In his hometown of Omaha, Beasley founded the John Beasley Theater and Workshop. He led the organization for 13 years while acting. “We’ve been able to change a lot of people’s lives just through theater,” he told the outlet. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

