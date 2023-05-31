Hollywood Labor Leaders Issue Joint Statement of Solidarity with DGA – Deadline





Leaders of the Writers Guild, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters issued a “joint statement of solidarity” with the Directors Guild during its final week of contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, saying that they “stand alongside our sisters, brothers and parents at the DGA in their quest for a fair contract. Their statement comes on the 30th day of the WGA’s ongoing strike and 21 days after the DGA began contract negotiations with the AMPTP. “We believe in a Hollywood where every worker is valued and their contributions recognized, whether their work is on or off screen,” the union leaders said. “A fair contract for directors doesn’t just benefit a select few; it uplifts every worker in the film and television industry and recognizes the interconnected nature of our work. We call on the AMPTP to immediately negotiate a fair deal that addresses in good faith the unique priorities of the Directors Guild of America. “As the eyes of the world once again turn to the negotiating table, we send a clear message to the AMPTP: Our solidarity must not be underestimated. Hollywood guilds and unions are united and we are strong. The statement was signed “in solidarity” by WGA West President Meredith Stiehm; Michael Winship, president of the WGA East; Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA, Matthew Loeb, International President of IATSE, and Lindsay Dougherty, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, who is also Director of the Teamsters Film Division and Vice -president of the Western region. The Professional Employees Department, AFL-CIO, which is a coalition of 24 unions representing more than four million professional and technical union members, also joined in the chorus of support for the DGA’s efforts to secure a fair contract. “DPE supports DGA members who negotiate a fair contract with AMPTP that recognizes the role of directors and director teams in the success of the entertainment industry,” said DPE President Jennifer Dorning. “As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, DGA members – like all creative professionals who help create the content that earns film and television producers billions of dollars – deserve a fair return. DPE stands with DGA in pushing for a contract that raises wages to fight inflation, includes residual gains that reflect an increasingly international industry, bolsters health and pension benefits , creates safer communities and improves diversity, equity and inclusion. The DGA began contract negotiations on May 10, nine days after the WGA called the strike. The DGA talks have until June 7 to reach an agreement because that is when SAG-AFTRA is due to begin negotiations with the AMPTP. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts both expire on June 30.

