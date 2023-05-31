Padres Daily: You seek to make the good done less scarce; turn into thieves; Tatis, Soto make it go

Hello from Miami,

What we thought was a regular occurrence has been rather rare.

The Padres’ offense has been so sporadic this season that when they have a game like last night, the first inclination is to say, OK. Now start again.

Come on, admit it. That’s exactly what you thought last night.

And you weren’t alone.

Manager Bob Melvin ended a few different assessments of the offense after the Padres’ 9-4 win over the Marlins last night with a caveat that went like this: just string a few together.

And he wasn’t the only one in the club to say so.

You can read in my game story (here) how the Padres came from behind and then piled in.

Speaking of rare:

The five runs the Padres scored in the ninth inning was their most in one inning this season.

Last night was only the third time they won in 26 games this season in which they trailed after six innings.

It was the 11th time they hit double digits in hits. That’s less than all but Guardians (10).

It was only the fourth time they had scored more than eight points, fewer than all but three other teams

It’s a really good, proven hitting group here,” said Matt Carpenter, who had two RBI doubles. There are ebbs and flows that go with the season. Guys are hot, guys are cold. Collectively, we were cold enough as an offense. But today was a great performance, and I hope she builds well and comes back here and does it again tomorrow night.

Run wild

The opponents had stolen 45 bases on 49 tries (92%) against the two receivers who played for the Marlins last night. The Padres took advantage of five stolen bases in six attempts, the two highs of the season.

When we have opportunities, we do, Melvin said.

The Padres had just 27 stolen bases in the first 47 games of the season. They have 15 in the last seven games.

The Padres also have a .345 on-base percentage in those seven games, up 33 points from then.

They were getting on the bases and creating opportunities as a team to lead the bases, said Fernando Tatis Jr., who stole his fifth base of the season. And now took advantage of it.

Ha-Seong Kim stole his team-leading eighth goal, Juan Soto his sixth and Trent Grisham his second and third. Jose Azocar was caught stealing his seventh sack.

Easy as 1-2-3-4

For the second time this season, Melvin beat Jake Cronenworth in the lead with Tatis, Soto and Xander Bogaerts immediately behind him.

While Cronenworth was hitless, as he was on April 27 in Chicago, the rest of the top four fared much better.

The main hoped-for benefit was that Tatis and Soto would play against each other. It happened late in the game. They hit back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh and both walked and scored in the ninth.

You want your best hitters in a row most of the time, Melvin said. And these are two very good ones. So see well. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while. Obviously Tati threw us and then stole a base and it was huge. Juan gets another big hit. So it’s good to have some of those guys, and Bogey is having some big hits today as well. And once we get Manny back, I feel like we have a pretty good momentum.

Machado spoke yesterday afternoon about his progress towards the return of the fractured bone in his left hand. Read this story (here).

I wrote (here) on Monday about a lot of things that went wrong for the Padres in the first third of the season. One of the things I pointed out was that Bogaerts was batting .138 (8 for 58) when Soto was on base. Bogaerts was 2 for 4 in this situation last night.

new guy

Claiming Gary Snchez without a waiver on Monday was as much a move that can’t hurt as a move that could help. The trade says as much about where the Padres are at as it does about where they want to go.

It happened at the time of the season when you try to gradually improve, Melvin said yesterday afternoon. I know he’s been with a few teams here recently. But it has a performance history. We were hoping to give him a good chance and give him the opportunity to improve the position a bit for us.

The Padres receivers came in last night batting .161 with an OPS of .491.

Snchez, who was designated for an assignment by the Mets on Thursday and hadn’t played in a week, went 1 for 4 in his debut for the Padres last night.

He is expected to split playing time with Austin Nola as Brett Sullivan has been cast for Triple-A. Nola is likely to catch Yu Darvish, who he’s caught every game for since the start of last season, and Joe Musgrove.

All the team expects from me is what I do here, Sanchez said through interpreter Danny Sanchez. Whatever role that looks like, if my name is in programming, I’ll be good to go. And if this is not the case, I can however contribute.

Snchez had spent the previous three days in Tampa training. He found out he was joining the Padres, watched a video of starting pitcher Ryan Weathers on Monday night and was behind the plate and was seventh at bat last night at LoanDepot Park.

The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star but also a .195 hitter since the start of the 2020 season. He started this season with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate before being released on May 2. He signed with the Mets, where he performed well in Triple-A, then played three games in the majors, going 1-for-6.

It can be a little tough, Snchez said of being a new receiver on a team in the middle of a season. But at the same time, it can also be easy, especially with some of the launchers we have here. We have a lot of talent here.

Small bites

The Padres are no longer on Bally Sports San Diego. You can read Jeff Sanders’ story (here) about the regional sports networks’ parent company missing a payment to the Padres yesterday, causing broadcast rights to return to Major League Baseball. The league and team will now produce Padres broadcasts, and they will be available on MLB.com without blackout restrictions. Jeff also wrote last night (here) about how games can be watched on TV.

One of the pivotal moments of last night’s game came in the sixth inning when left-hander Tim Hill entered with bases loaded and no outs and allowed a single to Bryan De La Cruz. After knocking out Jorge Soler, Hill had to face Luis Arraez, who entered last night with an MLB-leading .376 average. Hill grounded Arraez in a late-set double play. The runners Hill inherited brought his career total to 203, 13 more than any pitcher since the start of the 2018 season. Hill blocked 70.1% of those runners, 10th best among the majors among qualified relievers during this period.

Soto was 2 for 3 with two walks last night. It was the sixth time this season that he had reached base four or more times. Soto has been on base 101 times this season, tied with the Braves Ronald Acua Jr. for second place in MLB behind the Dodgers Freddie Freeman (107).

Grisham was 2-for-3 with two walks and reached base by hit or walk in 13 of his last 30 plate appearances. He’s batting .196/.322/.363 this season.

Kim has gone 1-for-2 with two walks and has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games. His .288 average and .379 on-base percentage in May are second on the team behind Soto (.345 and .495).

Carpenter was 2-for-5 and drove in three runs with a pair of doubles last night. Coming into the game, he was 6-for-57 (.105) with one home run and one double that month. Carpenter is second on the team with 24 RBIs. He has an RBI every 4.75 at bat, the best rate on the team.

Ethan Salas, the 16-year-old wide receiver who was signed in January and is already their third-ranked prospect, was assigned to Lake Elsinore yesterday. Sanders wrote (here) about it, and an update on how Salas made his pro debut will be live this morning on our Padres page.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Speak to you tomorrow.