Sonam Bajwa reveals why she hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, says ‘bold content’ has also been a hindrance
Sonam Bajwa may have found fame with her work in Punjabi films, but she is loved by people across India. The actor has been called a “national favourite” by fans, who can’t get enough of his good looks and personality. Considering her fanbase, it’s natural to wonder why she didn’t give Bollywood a chance after her Miss India stint and entered straight into regional cinema. “I didn’t really have a choice,” she says.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, sonam shared that after the competition, the first offer she received was for a film in Punjabi. However, she added that she is grateful because Punjabi cinema has given her identity, fame and love. “I may have been brought up in Uttarakhand, but my roots are from Punjab. My family was also happy that I was doing something in our language. When I look back, I really had no other offer. I also didn’t know if I wanted to be an actor, so I wasn’t persistent enough either. But I’m so happy that I decided because it (acting) gives me the greatest joy,” she shared.
The actor also recalled that she was never made to “feel small” and instead encouraged to do more. She added how times have changed and actors are looked at beyond the language of cinema with which they are associated. Sonam shared that while touring with Bollywood greats, she had her apprehensions. “However, no one made me feel less than anyone – not a single member of the crew or even fans. Even now, when people meet me, they talk about my films, which they loved, saw with subtitles. I think it’s just wonderful.
But after receiving so much love and fame, did the offers for Hindi movies start pouring in? “When I started, I signed a three-movie deal with a very big production house in Bollywood. However, things didn’t work out for so many reasons. Maybe I wasn’t ready. or that it was not my time. Today I get a number of scripts but I will only say yes when something hits me,” replied Sonam Bajwa, adding that she was not aiming for a “big production” for his debut, but rather a film that can do him justice. As an actor. “I want to be part of a great story, with an amazing team. I don’t even mind screen time, but I should relish the role. I have no idea when that will happen, I have all left to fate.
Punjabi films are notorious for portraying women in a certain way and avoiding exposing or sexting. We wondered if Sonam also held back because of the same thing. “Absolutely, that’s been a big hurdle for me this whole time,” she agreed. The actor added that Punjabi films are designed in such a way that families can watch them together, even children. “My parents never questioned my choices, rather they asked me why I said no to movies because of such scenes. They understand the profession, but I held back. I think I been raised that way and that I also have a responsibility to my fans. But if it’s necessary for the script and shot well, something that I can watch with my brother, I’d be in for that. I don’t want anything to get attention or to titillate. These days it sometimes feels like they are forcing those things, which I totally disagree with.
The actor further elaborated on the “new trend in casting”, especially on OTT, where actors with the most following on social media are preferred. She shared that it is heartbreaking because the years of hard work one has done is judged by the number of followers. “Talent is being sidelined and that’s sad. However, I think this is all part of the ads. Watch how child stars are making noise on social media. Producers would want them in their projects because of the eyeballs they get. Luckily, now there’s a lot more work, and an actor can sit down and assess the kind of work he wants to do, and also with the kind of people he wants to work with.
Finally, we asked Sonam Bajwa how important tags like “Most Desirable” and “National Crush” are to her. The actor blushed to respond, “It’s not important but it’s getting overwhelming. I’m so grateful for the love I’ve received. It’s beyond my imagination. I really don’t have anything to say, because sometimes you even start to question this love. Do I really deserve it? Will I be able to live up to their expectations? I really feel like we’re all actors , and it’s the fans who make us stars, who give us such labels. It makes me feel good and helps me sleep with a big smile on my face.
Sonam Bajwa will next be seen in Carry on Jatta 3.
