‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape
A jury found ‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson guilty of two of three rape counts in Los Angeles on Wednesday new trial in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
The jury of seven women and five men spent more than six days deliberating. Jurors said they were deadlocked on the third rape charge against Masterson, which alleged Masterson raped a longtime girlfriend. Last Thursday afternoon, the downtown Los Angeles panel again heard excerpts from the alleged victim’s testimony.
Masterson was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. The 47-year-old actor faces up to 30 years in state prison.
His wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, cried as he was taken away. Other family members and friends sat stone-faced.
“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who have come forward and courageously shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to all of us,” Lost Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday. , in a press release.
“Although we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision,” added Gascón.
“I feel a complex range of emotions – relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness – knowing that my attacker, Danny Masterson, will have to answer for his criminal behavior,” one of the women Masterson was convicted of raping at his home in 2003, said in a statement.
The woman, whose count left the jury deadlocked, said in the statement: ‘While I am heartened that Danny Masterson will face criminal sanction, I am devastated that he has dodged responsibility. criminal for his heinous conduct against me.”
Jurors resumed deliberations after a four-day break in the retrial of Masterson, who was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. In April 2003, Masterson raped a woman 28, and between October and December 2003, he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his home, Gascón said.
Prosecutors, retrying Masterson after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in December, said he forcibly raped the three women in his home after putting drugs in their drinks. They said he used his notoriety in Scientology – all three women were also members at the time – to avoid consequences for decades.
Masterson did not testify and his attorneys did not call any witnesses. The defense argued that the sex acts were consensual and attempted to discredit the women’s stories by pointing out changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of coordination between them.
“If you decide that a witness deliberately lied about something in this case,” defense attorney Philip Cohen told jurors, going through their instructions in his closing argument, “you should consider disbelieving everything. what the witness says.
The Church of Scientology played an important role in the first lawsuit, but arguably an even more important role in the second. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo allowed expert testimony on Church policy from a former Scientology executive who became a prominent opponent.
Tensions were high in the courtroom between current and former Scientologists, and even leaked testimony, with accusers saying on the stand that they felt intimidated by some members in the room.
Actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who became the church’s most prominent critic, occasionally attended the trial, putting her arm around one of the accusers to comfort her during closing arguments.
Founded in 1953 by L. Ron Hubbard, the Church of Scientology has many members who work in Hollywood. The judge limited the amount of words prosecutors could speak about the church and mostly allowed him to explain why the women took so long to turn themselves in to authorities.
The women testified that when they reported Masterson to church officials, they were told that they had not been raped, that they had attended ethics programs themselves, and that they had been warned not to go to law enforcement to report a member of such high reputation.
“They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against,” Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors in closing argument. “Scientology told them there was no justice for them. You have the opportunity to show them there is justice.”
The church has vehemently denied having a policy prohibiting members from going to secular authorities.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually abused.
The testimony in this case was graphic and emotional.
Two women, who knew Masterson in church social circles, said he gave them drinks and then they became dizzy or passed out before he violently raped them in 2003.
The third, Masterson’s girlfriend of five years, said she woke up to find him raping her and had to pull his hair to stop him.
The drug issue also played a major role in the retrial. At first, Olmedo only allowed prosecutors and accusers to describe their disorientation and imply that they were on drugs. The second time, they were allowed to argue it directly, and the prosecution tried to make it a major factor, to no avail.
“The defendant is drugging his victims to gain control,” Assistant District Attorney Ariel Anson said in closing argument. “He does this to deprive his victims of the capacity to consent.”
Masterson has not been charged with any drug counts and there is no toxicology evidence to support this claim. His attorney requested a mistrial on the inclusion of the issue. The motion was denied, but the issue is likely to be a major factor in any potential appeal.
These accusations date from a period when Masterson was at the height of his fame, starring from 1998 to 2006 as Steven Hyde on Fox’s “That ’70s Show” – the show that made stars of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.
Masterson reunited with Kutcher in the 2016 Netflix comedy “The Ranch,” but was written off the show when an LAPD investigation came to light in December 2017.
