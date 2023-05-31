Entertainment
John Magaro refuses to play the Hollywood Schmuck
Magaro was born and raised in Ohio before moving east to study acting. He had no expectations for the acting life, but made his way. He’s been doing the New York sidekick thing for over a decade now, especially establishing himself in little home movies likePast lives And Kelly Reichardthe masterpiece of 2020, first cow. Other actors want to do action scenes all the time and have fun doing it. I like to sit there and connect and talk, he says. Tom Cruisejumps out of planes and shit. I don’t know if I could do that. Well, I can’t jump out of a plane to begin with. I am petrified to fly. Certainly not. But I have to pay bills, so maybe I should jump out of a plane.
One thing is certain: in conversation, Magaro himself is shameless. He’s a bit of a self-deprecator, very lively and open about his worries about everything from the Hollywood guild strike crisis to watching himself onscreen and, indeed, stealing. (To sum up on that last point: I’m an anxious person to begin with, and I take anxiety medication, and blah blah blah.) He knows his tastes, he knows what suits him best as a performer , and while coming up against the economic realities of an actor’s life at work, he knows how to marry these two forces. He agrees he’s pretty well placed, having shone in Reichard’s latest film this spring.To show upaspast lives, a likely Oscar contender, is gearing up for a long campaign.
Magaro will say he felt lucky a few times during our interview. This is partly because he looks around at the state of everything and wonders where he might have fit in as a newcomer. I’m not a movie star, but the notion of a movie star isn’t what it was 10 years ago, which is crazy to say, he says. He sees these biggest names coming out for the kinds of roles he’s spent his career striving for, and that too if he wasn’t on the radar of Reichardt and Song and McKay andTodd Haynesand you get the idea might now be out of reach. Due to the nature of the business, funding and having eyes on the movies, it helps to have someone with a social media presence of millions and millions of followers, Magaro says. . I do not have any. I’m the schlub sitting at home and living his life. It’s who I am and it’s really hard for me to be what I’m not.
It’s Magaros’ distinctive appeal as an actor, the gritty authenticity, presence, care and unfiltered quality imbued in each of his characters. In 2015 alone, he played theNew York Timesjournalist afterRooney Marathe heart inCarol; stood out amongThe big courts a group of fast-talking, interested traders; and anchored an unexpectedOrange is the new blacklove story likeYael Pierrethe pen pal dreamer of the prison. This is the kind of year that could have marked a turning point. For Magaro, the shape of the offers didn’t change, but by taking his own big shot directors against bigger stars, he found he could do it. Before that, I was on a set and every time I was petrified that the words wouldn’t even come out of my mouth, he says. Now he just needed to adjust to his new on-screen ubiquity. People started coming to Magaro, sure they had seen him insomething. I can’t list my resume. I feel like a moron doing this, said Magaro. The worst thing you can do is say, yeah, I was inthe big court, and they’re like, I haven’t seen it. Where I was inCarol. I have not seen it. Then you feel like a total asshole.
People whoare see these projects? Directors like Reichardt, who granted Magaro a rare and leading role in first cow, and Song, who told Magaro she was a fan of his work before casting it inPast lives. Through luck and connections I was able to start working with directors who I think are more than just directors, they are writers and they offer something very unique to cinema and they do something very special, says Magaro. He admits to being nervous about the viability of this corner of the cinema. I watch these movies that come out and they just don’t do the numbers they did when you and I were kids, he says. I’m really worried about what’s going on, about the future of movies like this.
What aboutPast lives rock star bow in Park City, where he was the Sundance toast? Magaro allows a happy smile. It was nice. Exciting, he says. But maybe were nerds. We get to these cheesy movie conventions and we all celebrate our nervousness doing this thing, and then we pitch it to the rest of the world, and they’re like, What? We do not care?
