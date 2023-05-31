Greenwood Pride Festival returns for biggest year yet

Chele Hide, left, and Liza Blomquist, right, chat with festival attendees at the joint Equality Engraving/Greenwood Pride booth at the 2022 Pride Festival at Woodmen Park. This year’s festival will be held at the park on Saturday. DAILY NEWSPAPER FILE PHOTO “>

At the annual Greenwood Pride festival, organizers want to create a place where everyone feels comfortable.

Families, individuals, gay, straight, any race or belief system, the event is a community-wide celebration of diversity.

But mostly, it’s just a ton of fun.

You don’t have to be LGBTQ. It’s a place where you can come and be yourself, non-judgmental, have a good time in the park and feel seen, said John Michael Jones, founder and deputy director of the nonprofit Greenwood Pride .

The Greenwood Pride Festival returns this weekend, promising a diverse and engaging day of family fun aimed at bringing everyone together. Organizers have everything from live music, food trucks and a beer and wine garden to drag shows and health screenings on site.

People can take a hot air balloon ride, play carnival games, and even get married in a formal ceremony.

Now in its third year, the festival offers the opportunity to connect with other people while having fun.

People have seen what it is. They understand what Greenwood Prides is all about. It’s a free festival for people who may not be able to afford tickets elsewhere, said Suzanne Fortenberry, executive director of Greenwood Pride.

Greenwood Pride was founded in 2018 to host LGBTQIA+ Pride events locally, with the goal of inspiring, educating, commemorating and celebrating the diversity of the community. The first festival was staged in 2021 at Craig Park before moving to its current home in Woodman Park last year.

In doing so, they found a hidden gem of a park that suits their needs perfectly, Fortenberry said.

The organizers have worked closely with city officials, particularly the parks department, who have been extremely helpful in assisting with festival planning.

The community has been totally supportive, Fortenberry said. I am grateful for all the support, from the mayor to the Unity Club at Greenwood High School.

While last year’s event was a weekend-long celebration, organizers have focused on a single day of festivities for 2023. But that doesn’t mean Greenwood Pride 23 is any smaller.

Last year we threw spaghetti against the wall. We tried all kinds of things. Now we know what sticks, Fortenberry said.

For example, the organizers saw how popular bouncy houses were with children during the festival, so they will have four of them for children to play ping-pong. Face painting, story time and a Kids Kamp with various activities will be available.

People can officially get married when setting up Pride Weddings. Attendees sign up for a five-minute wedding ceremony with an officiant who will sign legal marriage licenses, all hosted by Photog Boss Babe. Those who exchange their vows receive photos, a decorative Pride marriage license and glasses of Pride champagne for $150, all of which will be donated to Greenwood Pride.

About 115 vendors are to set up stalls with a wide range of offerings, ranging from handicrafts to pet items to candies. The hot air balloon is back, offering a bird’s eye view of Greenwood.

Mallow Run Winery and MashCraft Brewing will be offering Pride-themed specials, Equality wine and Pride deLuxe beer, as well as other beers and wines, for ages 21 and up. The food trucks will offer a wide variety of dining options.

Entertainment will take place throughout the afternoon. Performers such as Indiana Crossroads Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Blessing, Drag Conquers Hate and Drag Eleganza finale will grace the main stage throughout the day.

They’re all from Indiana. With all the heat surrounding drag performances these days, we really wanted to show our local drag artists that we support them, Jones said.

Musical groups such as Anneliese & Ali, Troubadours of Divine Bliss, Like Mother Like Daughter and Dale Bitner will bring rock, folk, country, R&B and more to the main stage. People can feel the big band beat of the Geeks & Grooves, while the kids can go crazy over the fun and funky tunes for the whole family from Allie Jean.

We were thrilled to provide a festival for the community that is free to enter, free entertainment, something for the kids to do and it’s fun,” Fortenberry said. It’s for everyone.

The festival also serves as a vehicle to connect members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the general public, to important resources and services.

A health center will provide services such as health tests, HIV/AIDS screenings, mental health information and more.

Part of our mission is to provide services to the community. For people to come and get tested for anything, that’s what we want to do, Fortenberry said.

The summer festival is the centerpiece of Greenwood Pride, but the organization has sought to increase its presence in the community throughout the year.

The group organizes family skating nights at the Franklin Skate Club and hopes to take yoga and self-defense classes. Recently, Greenwood Pride launched a bereavement support group for LBGTQ+ people.

My partner died suddenly in 2016, Jones said. Traditional bereavement sharing groups, most of them based on religion. A lot of them don’t value my relationship as much as theirs. It was something I wanted to do.

They held a monthly drag queen event at Bar Louie in Greenwood and promote Luxe Event Centers drag queen bingo.

We have more than one name this year, because so many people were here last year, and we did so many other events around town, said Denise Lee, board member of Greenwood Pride .